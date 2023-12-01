The Vox Queralt councilor imitates with her hand a shot towards the socialist bench where Feliciana Buendía was speaking, in an image of Thursday’s plenary session recorded by municipal services.

The socialists have published on the social network the gesture of firing a shot, an action that, according to the party, is directed against the socialist Feliciana Bondia during a debate on the amnesty in the Moncada City Hall, 14 kilometers from Valencia. In the images of the plenary session, held last Thursday and reproduced on various social networks, you can see how the councilor Queral Trigo, from the extreme right party, first simulates that she shoots herself in the temple and then repeats the action by joining the two hands but pointing towards the socialist bench, in which Bondia was defending the socialist position against the motion to reject the amnesty presented by the PP and Vox. In Moncada the mayor is Amparo Orts, from the PSPV-PSOE, who governs with Compromís.

The PSPV in the Moncada City Council (Valencia) will demand the resignation of the Vox councilor. “If we leave it unpunished, what will be next?” asks Bondia, who also urges the Vox councilor to “reflect and ask for resignation” beforehand. While Bondia defended her position, the Vox councilor rebuked her “in a low voice” with phrases such as “let Txapote vote for you,” after which she made the gesture of shooting him. The socialist councilor assures that after the municipal plenary session she felt “fear” when returning to her home in Moncada, which is located in front of the City Hall, according to Europa Press.

During the plenary session, Bondia reproached the Vox councilor for the gesture, who apologized for her attitude when Vice Mayor Alvaro Gonzalvo, of Compromís, reminded her that the plenary session was being recorded, the newspaper publishes. Lift EMV. This newspaper has tried to contact the Vox councilor without success.

The PSPV-PSOE describes the gesture as “very serious” and wonders if the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, “is going to continue without condemning the behavior of his partners.” The general secretary of the party in the province of Valencia, Carlos Fernández Bielsa, calls the gesture of the Vox councilor Queral Trigo “intolerable and inadmissible”, and demands the immediate resignation of the mayor. It is considered “unacceptable” for a public official to make “terrorist gestures” in a plenary session, in this case, directed towards a representative elected by the citizens. Fernández Bielsa has assured that the Vox councilor has to resign without further delay because behaviors like hers degrade democracy and institutions and are absolutely abominable, according to a statement from the party.

Fernández Bielsa recalls that the same people who now pretend to point a gun are those who have been harassing the headquarters of his party for weeks and those who have pointed out on networks, as the PP has also done, the socialist deputies who have voted in favor of the recent investiture of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “It is unacceptable that in a democracy we allow these terrorist gestures more typical of fanatics from other times,” he points out to regret that “the radical drift of the extreme right is supported by speeches promoted by the right.” The socialist provincial leader reiterates his request to the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and to the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicente Mompó, to “condemn the actions of the ultra councilor.”