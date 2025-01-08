A Vox councilor in Medina del Campo congratulates the new year with Francoist symbols

The Councilor for Employment and Industry in Medina del Campo, Alberto Amigo, from Vox, has congratulated the new year through Whatsapp with Francoist symbols such as an image of the Valley of the Fallen, the flag of the Francoist dictatorship, and an ‘Up Spain ‘. The Municipal Socialist Group has warned of this congratulations and has asked for the resignation of the far-right mayor. When asked by this newspaper, Alberto Amigo assured that he has the support of his party and the government team (made up of the PP, Medina Primero and Vox).

“It is a line that I pay, my staff, not the City Council. With a monument that is from Spain and a ‘Long live Spain,’” Amigo stated in statements to this medium, who believes that his image does not “have to offend anyone.” “I feel very proud to be Spanish, to live in Spain and that we have a free Spain. In my private life I can do whatever I want,” said Amigo, who concluded: “I have to add that Franco loved Spain and these people who are here now, the partners of the Government, hate Spain.”

The Municipal Socialist Group of Medina del Campo has presented a document in the municipal registry, in which it requests the immediate resignation of the Vox councilor for “promoting Francoism.” “These actions represent an unacceptable attack on democratic principles and the institutional representation that a councilor from a city council like Medina should defend,” he concluded in a statement.

The mayor of Medina del Campo, Guzmán Gómez (PP), has limited it to a “personal decision” of the councilor, who is not considering dismissing him. “I do not support putting these things on social networks, obviously. His phone is private, he pays for it, and he makes the relevant decisions. He did not make that publication as a councillor, but as a natural person,” he noted, adding that it would be “something else” if it were a City Council phone number. “Sometimes at Christmas you can be relaxed, that they have had it, that if they have not realized the repercussion it could have… I think we can be satisfied with the balance of Christmas if all the bad things that can be said “This is it,” the ‘popular’ mayor highlighted.

The councilor has ruled out dismissing Alberto Amigo after this publication. “It’s like on a personal level you put a flag on your house. Another thing is to put it in your office, or in City Hall. I would not tolerate that, just as I would not tolerate a flag of the Republic. It seems just as bad to me, and in the plenary sessions councilors have been seen with a bracelet of the flag of the Republic,” Guzmán Gómez reproaches.

The general secretary of the socialists in Medina del Campo, Luis Manuel Pascual, has refused to “allow” a public representative to “incite hatred and division” in the municipality. “We demand that the Municipal Government take measures in this regard, and that the groups of the Popular Party and Medina Primero, the rest of the tripartite, condemn this form of promotion of fascism,” said Pascual, who explains to this newspaper that they have waited for them to pass. the Christmas holidays to file this lawsuit.