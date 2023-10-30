A Vox activist faces a prosecutor’s request for three years in prison for allegedly participating in the destruction of the feminist mural in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal in the early hours of March 8, 2021, coinciding with the celebration of Women’s Day. The famous mural, titled Union make force, dawned that day with smears of black paint covering the faces of 16 honored women, among whom were Rigoberta Menchú, Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo. At the scene, they left a manifesto in which a group of radicals called Revolutio claimed responsibility for the action. In the note, they called feminism “one of the bêtes noires of our time.”

The prosecutor considers these facts to constitute a crime against dignity and a crime against artistic heritage. The trial will be held next February, according to legal sources. The accused, who responds to the initials of LFU, is not just another grassroots activist, but was vice-secretary of Youth of the party led by Santiago Abascal and occupied 12th place in Vox on the list for the Madrid City Council in the previous municipal elections. .

One of the main evidence against the defendant is that the paint used was purchased with one of his bank cards, according to sources close to the investigation. The events occurred after a discussion within the Ciudad Lineal district, where in January 2021 Vox presented a proposal to eliminate the mural and replace it with another that represented Paralympic athletes. The proposal was approved with votes in favor of PP and Ciudadanos. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, spoke out in favor of erasing women, but days later, amid a whirlwind of criticism, he changed his mind.

The controversy continued when, in the Cibeles plenary session in January, Ciudadanos also changed its position and voted in favor of an emergency motion by Más Madrid, which went ahead with the favorable vote of the PSOE, to maintain the original feminist mural. The then vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, championed the new position of her party with respect to the mural and thus disavowed the president of the Ciudad Lineal district at that time, Ángel Niño (Ciudadanos).

According to the prosecutor, the accused “with evident contempt for women, helped in crossing out with black paint the images of all the women who were represented in the feminist mural, owned by the municipality,” located in the La Concepción municipal sports center, at number 5 José del Hierro street. This mural was created to give visibility to some relevant women in history and as a sign of the rejection of gender violence. The City Council considered it to be of artistic or cultural value, with a production cost of 10,065.15 euros, plus VAT, without having expressly waived any compensation that might correspond to it.

“The vandalization action had a great impact in the media,” recalls the prosecutor’s letter, who considers that “due to its evident degrading and contemptuous nature, it constitutes an attack on the dignity of the target women and the group in which they belong.” they integrate.” In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor requests that the sentence of special disqualification for educational profession or trade be imposed, in the field of teaching, sports and free time, for a period of six years longer than the prison sentence imposed.

The same day the events occurred, the City Council promised to restore the work. “I firmly and unmitigatedly condemn what happened to the mural. Intolerance has no place in the city of Madrid. The City Council’s commitment is to return the mural to the state it was in,” said the mayor.

However, four months after this promise, the women’s faces were still covered by black paint while the mural multiplied with more than 60 copies throughout the country. The neighborhood artists who painted it dedicated their weekends to traveling to other provinces to make replicas and, since they couldn’t cope, they gave permission for anyone who wanted to imitate it. “We receive photos from all over Spain, and even proposals from abroad, from Japan, Peru…,” Jorge Nuño, one of the eight artists from the Unlogic Crew group, the designers of the work, told this newspaper. In response to the vandals, some messages appeared on the wall such as “unity makes us strong”, “now your hands are as black as your heart” or “Cro-Magnon, your century has passed”.

The mural decorates an exterior wall in a sports center in a neighborhood of working-class apartments in the east of Madrid, La Concepción. Until 2018, the wall (60 meters long by four meters high) was a nondescript green color. Inspired by a feminist mural they had seen in Vigo, some neighbors promoted the idea of ​​covering the sports center with a constructive message. It was a proposal approved in May 2018 in the plenary session of Ciudad Lineal, before Vox obtained representation in the City Council. On the online platform Decide Madrid, residents were able to vote between two designs. The one of notable women defeated another of women taking off a blindfold by 465 to 384 votes.

But the right didn’t like it. The three right-wing parties criticized that many of the 16 women have left-wing ideology, some of them revolutionary. The authors and neighbors who defend the fresco respond that the design process was open to citizens and that the reason they were included in the wall was not their political orientation, but rather their contribution to equality.

The 16 members of the mural actually have very diverse profiles. Some are pacifist leaders such as the indigenous Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchú or the “mother of the civil rights movement” in the United States, Rosa Parks; others defended the armed struggle, such as the Mexican Zapatista leader Comandanta Ramona or the anti-Franco militant Antònia Fontanillas Borràs. Several are artists, such as the American actress Emma Stone, the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo or the Córdoba rapper Gatta Catana.

In the versions that have emerged in other parts of Spain, the Unlogic Crew artists have included other faces that are widely accepted by conservative feminism, such as the Spanish suffragettes Clara Campoamor and Emilia Pardo Bazán. Others have been the scientist Pilar Mateo, the oncologist Ana Lluch, or the philosopher María Zambrano.

