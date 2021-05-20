Citizen Abdul Rahman Yasser Farouk dedicated his volunteer career, potentials and practical experiences to serve the nation, when he volunteered at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, as part of the volunteer teams to limit the spread of the virus, and his experiences and skills developed until he ran one of the most important Mohammed bin Zayed field hospitals to combat the Corona virus and treat the injured. HIV infection in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Abdul Rahman, 29, told Emirates Today that he started his volunteer career more than a year ago, when the Corona pandemic swept the world, and the UAE opened the door to volunteering for citizens and residents alongside the first line of defense to combat the virus.

He explained that he was an employee in a private company, and chose volunteering as a way to express his love for the homeland through his presence with the medical and nursing staff in examination, isolation and vaccination centers and tents designated to combat the Corona pandemic,

Pointing out that he witnessed the importance of the efforts and solidarity of the teams and the competent authorities at all levels, to limit the spread of the virus.

And he indicated that he was accepted as a volunteer, after he recorded his data like the rest of the volunteers through the platform dedicated to volunteering for field work, in March 2020, and work began in a health center as a leader of a volunteer team in the Emirates Red Crescent, and his work was limited to organizing the entry of patients to clinics and registering them. And follow up their cases, until they leave the clinic, and provide awareness tips that avoid the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

He added that he moved from working as a volunteer in the health center to the exhibition grounds at the “Covid-19” center, and became a general supervisor of some halls, indicating that he had accomplished 3000 volunteer hours, and after that he moved as an administrative volunteer to one of the tents designated for the national survey dedicated to collecting samples for the virus. Corona.

He pointed out that he moved to a specialized center in Dubai for vaccination, and his role was limited to registering those who wanted to take the vaccine, and he stayed for two months, after that he moved to the Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah, as an administrative officer for patient affairs, and then he was promoted to the director of the hospital administration.

He stated that he holds a BA in Public Relations and Media, and after graduating he worked in a private company for several years, and when the pandemic began, he felt that he had to fulfill the nation’s call and service to confront the pandemic, and to have a positive footprint, and the opportunity was ripe to be a state soldier to limit the spread of the virus.

He pointed out that he did not hesitate at any moment to be at the examination or vaccination headquarters, field hospitals or centers designated for combating the virus, especially with regard to exposure to any danger for many reasons, the first of which is that he received courses to deal with such cases by specialists, and his desire to prove his competence. As an ambitious young Emirati.

