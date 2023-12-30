Volunteers from the regional headquarters “MYVMESTE” quickly remove glass from the streets after the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on December 30. Volunteer resource center volunteer, BelSU student Anastasia Starchenko told Izvestia about how the work is going.

“We are working quickly because it is a little chilly, but we are holding on. Some with shovels, some with brooms. We collect glass that has fallen from buildings, and quickly put it all in cars that take away the glass so that no one gets hurt,” she shared.

The girl added that there are a lot of volunteers. Guys came from different educational institutions, different professions and ages. There are many pensioners. Everyone wants to help the city and do what they can.

“I believe that it will be possible to restore the appearance of the city quickly, because we work as a well-coordinated team. We know why we are here, we are not here under any pressure, we are doing this because we want to help. And I’m sure that by morning everything will be fine in our city,” the volunteer summed up.

Earlier at night, the governor of the Belgorod region reported on his Telegram channel that more than 250 volunteers were involved in the work to eliminate the consequences. Also, according to him, at the moment, the city is being cleaned up by 39 pieces of equipment and 184 people – employees of the Belgorodustroubstvo and other specialists.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the center of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon, December 30th. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, 21 people were killed and 110 residents were injured as a result of the shelling of Belgorod.

On the same day, the UN called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod a violation of international humanitarian law. They stated that attacks against civilians and infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately.

Also, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to international bodies with a demand to condemn the Ukrainian attack on the civilian population of the Russian city. She called the incident a terrible tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry was called for the same. They emphasized that the West is behind this blow by the Kyiv regime, which also bears full responsibility for it.

Upon the fact of the shelling, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate destruction/damage of property”.

On the night of December 31, at the request of Russia, an unscheduled meeting of the UN Security Council was held in connection with the shelling of Belgorod. Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared; in fact, it was “a deliberate act of terrorism aimed at civilians.” He also added that the West is complicit in the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime.

Later, military expert Igor Nikulin said that the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 30 was a terrorist attack, and the West was also responsible for it, supplying terrorists with modern military technologies and information. In his opinion, the Kiev Nazi regime is trying in this way to avenge its defeat on the battlefield.