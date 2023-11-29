Volunteer from Jordan Motaz alone attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to ignorance of the Russian language

A volunteer from Jordan, Motaz, fighting in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation (SVO) zone, single-handedly attacked Ukrainian positions due to ignorance of the Russian language. He told military correspondent Sergei Sreda about this, and published the report Telegram– channel “Stream”.

The man was born in Jordan, but is an ethnic Circassian and considers Russia his second homeland. He served in the Jordanian special forces and was trained in the American special forces system. With the start of the special operation, he joined the Pyatnashka brigade and went to the front as part of it.

Motaz said that his unit was located near Avdeevka and Donetsk. The commander gave the order to return to position, but the volunteer, due to poor knowledge of the Russian language, did not understand the command, so he took the weapon and went forward.

“And he shouted to me in Russian: ‘Come back! Come back! Come back!’ But I didn’t understand and continued the offensive. Fortunately, everything worked out fine. God helped me. It was a dangerous situation, but at the same time funny,” the soldier said.

He added that his colleagues laughed at the situation and were glad that the fighter was alive, and the commander advised him to learn Russian.

Earlier it was reported that Bashkir volunteers in the Northern Military District zone hit a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using the latest Russian T-90M Proryv tanks, the Ministry of Defense reported about this.