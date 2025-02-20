The deceased was 63 years old and his tasks included offering help to fans and answering their questions

Martin Labus, a Borussia Dortmund volunteer died Wednesday at age 63 during the back of the ‘Playoff’ champions League against Sporting CP, the German club reported Thursday in a statement.

The Dortmund did not provide information about circumstances of the death of the volunteer, which was “an integral part of the volunteer team since July 2013” and helped “in almost all matches since then.” “With his tireless commitment, he was a great asset for volunteers,” the club acknowledged on its website.

His tasks included offering help and advice to fans, answering their questions and asking their concerns. «It was extremely popular among its voluntary colleagues; His shameless sayings always smiled at those around him, ”added the statement, in which they defended that his” thoughts are with his family, “since I had a wife and two daughters Twin.