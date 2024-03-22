Ein the face like a mountain: ravines and furrows, cliffs, clefts and overhangs, everything as if chiseled out of a lightly mossy granite rock. No Chancellor since Konrad Adenauer has exuded so much monumentality, not even when “Chancellor Photographer” Konrad Rufus Müller was responsible for the pictures. In his oeuvre, Willy Brandt's face at best comes close to this stony stoicism, but in all of these pictures Brandt looks young, lively and fallible, while the almost ninety-year-old Adenauer looks timeless, superior, eternal.

This sublime face as captured by Müller's inherited medium format Rolleiflex – harsh contrasts; coarse grain; tight neckline; perspective from below: a hero with only the sky floating above him – that set standards for the photographic reconstruction of historical greatness. This was clear at the latest when Müller's photo book about Adenauer was published in 1986, to which Golo Mann contributed an essay.

Completely isolated in the class

Konrad R. Müller, one of the country's most important portrait photographers, died in November at the age of 83. “We are grateful that he personally entrusted us with his last project and was able to see it through to the end,” says his publisher Damian van Melis from Greven Verlag in Cologne. Once again, this legacy is all about the old man from Rhöndorf, but this time in a very personal, almost mischievous way, namely as the object of the artist's photographic desires as a young man.



Konrad Rufus Müller: “Konrad & Konrad”. Encounters between the photographer Konrad Rufus Müller and the German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer 1963–1967.

Of course, it is the large-format photos that are initially impressive: Adenauer's face in numerous poses, not one of which appears artificial; Adenauer at the CDU party conference in March 1966 in conversation with Konrad R. Müller on his 26th birthday; Adenauer with Willy Brandt and John F. Kennedy in the back of the presidential limousine on June 26, 1963 in Berlin. While more than a million cheering Berliners lined the streets to see Kennedy, Müller writes, “my interest was solely in the 87-year-old German Chancellor.”







And immediately there was a scandal

This leads to the real curiosity of this volume, which is strange in the best sense of the word, because the author speaks in an engagingly unpretentious manner about a fandom that was already considered more than strange at the time, for example at the University of Fine Arts in Berlin (Müller only lasted there for a few months): “When I presented my professor with the first Adenauer portrait sketches, which I had initially made just for myself in my attic based on newspaper illustrations, I was completely isolated in my class.”

He had fallen in love – with a face. And from then on he chased after him as a self-taught photographer: sometimes he waited for the politician in front of the Bonn cathedral, sometimes he lay in wait for Adenauer in front of his house on the “Faulen Berg” in Rhöndorf, sometimes he tried to sketch a portrait of him at the big party for his ninetieth birthday to hand over. He sought contact with Adenauer's driver Peter Seibert, got a press pass with which he gained access to the stands at the CDU federal party conference in 1965, and was an onlooker at a “men's dinner”. Always there: the Rolleiflex and – apparently – its charm. Because he always comes surprisingly, almost intimately close to his aesthetic idol. The “polite paparazzi” who live in a Berlin internet forum should name Müller as an honorary ancestor.



Federal election 1965: Konrad Adenauer and his youngest son Georg

The person being ensnared immediately recognized what was so unique about the resulting portraits. In a printed letter from Paul Adenauer, which is actually an apology for having squandered the portrait sketch that was presented (“There were a lot of gifts”), there is the sentence in passing: “Your large photo is of rare plasticity and was of great interest to my father .” Rare plasticity, that is the best characterization of Müller’s work ever.







Another famous son, Golo Mann, showed a completely different side. Although he praised Müller's work in his text for the joint book, he then sent an almost wild letter to Walter Fritzsche, head of the Gustav Lübbe Verlag, which Müller relished in a facsimile , refusing to sign some copies. There is nothing about this in the contract and that is causing him a lot of trouble (“almost torture”).

His commitment to the project was unfairly talked out of him anyway: “That photographer – I can't remember his name – visited me in Bergisch-Neukirchen…, brought my daughter-in-law a bouquet of flowers and was extremely friendly and diligent.” And promptly he Outrageous: “The guy didn’t even think it was necessary to confirm receipt of the manuscript or even thank me for it! For this reason, I don't want to know anything about him anymore.” But if you want that even more, you have the best opportunity to do so with “Konrad & Konrad”.

Konrad Rufus Müller: “Konrad & Konrad”. Encounters between the photographer Konrad Rufus Müller and the German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer 1963–1967. Greven Verlag, Cologne 2023. 80 pages, illustrations, br., €20.