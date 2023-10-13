A breakdown that has left a stretch of tracks in Monteagudo de las Salinas (Cuenca) without tension this Friday morning caused the interruption of rail traffic in high-speed trains that link the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Madrid from 12.00 hours.

As detailed by Adif this Friday, the first incident occurred at 8:20 a.m. in Monteagudo de las Salinas (Cuenca), where a Renfe Alicante-Ourense train reversed to the Albacete fork to head along the other track. At 8:47 a.m. the tension in the catenary of track 1 between Monteagudo de las Salinas and the Albacete junction failed. As a consequence, a train from the operator Ouigo that was going from Valencia to Madrid was stopped, waiting for another train from Madrid to transfer passengers. Meanwhile, traffic continued on route 2 between Monteagudo and the Albacete fork.

The private high-speed operator, on its social networks, explained to passengers that the convoy suffered an infrastructure failure that has left the train without tension.

At 11:56 a.m., the Long Distance train 5093 Renfe Ave Alicante T. – Madrid Chamartín was also stopped without tension on track 1 of Monteagudo de las Salinas (Cuenca), due to a catenary snag. This circumstance has caused there to be no circulation on both roads between Monteagudo de las S. and Bifurcación Albacete, affecting the Madrid-Levante high speed line.

According to Adif, “the first analyzes suggest that the incident is due to the lack of tension in one of the tracks due to the breakage of the catenary by the pantograph of a train when reversing to circulate on the alternative track.” As a consequence, according to Renfe sources, cancellations are being recorded on the high-speed trains that link Madrid with the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community.