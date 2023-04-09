The “Bizimani” volcano, on the Russian “Kamchatka” peninsula, ejected a column of volcanic ash about ten kilometers into the air.
Russian geologists also published pictures of lava and fumes rising from the volcano, and announced the highest danger level in red for air traffic in the region.
The “Bizimani” volcano, with a height of 3 km, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
The Russian Civil Defense Ministry said there was no danger to populated areas or groups of tourists.
The volcano is located about 350 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the peninsula. The Kamchatka Peninsula is located about 6,600 km east of Moscow and is one of the regions with the highest concentration of geothermal activity in the world, with about 30 active volcanoes.
Kamchatka is a desirable destination for many nature lovers, due to its volcanoes, hot springs, and thermal springs.
#volcano #spews #ash #high
Leave a Reply