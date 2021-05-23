The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) activated an evacuation plan early this Sunday for the city of Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu, after the eruption on Saturday of the Nyiragongo volcano, located in the National Park from Virunga, in the east of the country. “Faced with this situation, due to the panic observed, the Prime Minister, Jean Michel Sama Lukon, called a crisis meeting with all the ministers. After having made the assessment of the situation (…) the contingency plan, the evacuation plan has been launched, ”the Congolese government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, told the media this Sunday.

As Muyaya explained on his Twitter account, “the local authorities who have been monitoring the eruption during the night report that the lava flow has lost intensity and some earthquakes. The assessment of the humanitarian situation is ongoing ”. Some 3,500 people arrived overnight in the Rwandan city of Rubavu, located near the border with the DRC, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Management reported on Twitter.

Around seven in the afternoon local time (16.00 GMT) on Saturday the eruption of the volcano began, which is one of the most active in the world and is usually promoted by tourists who want to contemplate the lava lake housed in its crater, he confirmed to the Efe Célestin Kasereka Muhinda agency, from the Goma Volcano Observatory, located about 20 kilometers from the volcano. According to the scientist, “due to the direction of the lava, it does not seem that it is going to enter Goma, but people are scared and they are moving.” However, later a new breach was opened in the volcano that put the city in danger and that destroyed many houses and also penetrated the Goma airport, according to the AFP agency.

On May 11, the Observatory already warned in a report on the situation of the volcanoes of the Virunga mountain range -Nyamulagira and Nyiragongo- that both “are very active, particularly Nyiragongo, where some sporadic hybrid earthquakes are observed.” “This activity does not yet affect inhabited areas, but they deserve particular follow-up attention,” the Observatory recommended in its report.

Nyamuragira and Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, forcing some 300,000 people to flee lava “floods” that covered much of Goma and killed about 200 people. Virunga, located in the province of North Kivu (east), one of the most affected by violence in the DRC, is one of the few tourist destinations in this Central African nation, and has been a World Heritage Site since 1979.