Cairo (AFP)

Three Arab teams continued in the race for the African Confederation Cup title, after Egypt's Zamalek, Algeria's defending champion USM Algiers, and Morocco's RS Berkane qualified for the semi-finals, completed by Ghana's Dreamz.

The first leg of the semi-final will be held on April 21, where Zamalek will meet Dreams, while in the “Maghreb Summit” USM will play with Berkane.

Ittihad Algeria continued the campaign to defend its continental title, after compensating for its loss in the first leg against Rivers United 0-1, by winning the second leg thanks to Malian Abdoulaye Kanu, who scored both goals.

Kanu opened the scoring following a coordinated attack, as Nabil sent a cross to Amara, which Al Mali snatched in the tight corner (37).

The capital team increased its pressure in the second half, and strengthened its lead, when Cameroonian Lionel Atiba prepared the ball with his head for the onrushing Kanu, who also snatched it into the heart of the goal before the Nigerian goalkeeper (74).

Burkinabe Issoufou Dayo clinched a dramatic qualification for RS Berkane at the expense of Abu Salim El Libya, after scoring the winning goal 3-2, in a match in which 21 minutes of stoppage time were counted.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw, and the “Barakna” team, champions in 2020 and 2022, set a strong match with the champion of the previous edition, USM Algiers.

The Libyan team took the lead at the start of the second half with a header by Hossam Al-Abbani, following a cross by Al-Muatasem Abushnaf (47), and Senegalese substitute Paul Bassin equalized for the Orange team with a strong ball that bounced off the right post of the net (68). Barely four minutes had passed, before Adel Tahif Al-Nahda put in the score. In front, after he converted Reda Hajji’s cross into the net “72”.

The Moroccan team continued its pressure to secure the result, but the Abu Salim team was able to reach the net of goalkeeper Hamza Al-Hayani through Abdel Moneim Al-Ayyan with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area (83).

The Libyans defended valiantly in the remaining time, and Al-Fahli scored a goal that was disallowed by the referee, after reviewing the video assistant referee technique due to offside (100), and the “substitute” Dayo was able to snatch the qualifying goal with a header that deceived Al-Mansouri, following a cross from Youssef Al-Zaghoudi (105), and the referee was sent off. Al-Nahda player Omar Al-Arjoun “from the bench”, and Al-Abani from the Libyan team.

Zamalek, aspiring to the second title in the competition after 2019, qualified despite drawing with its compatriot and guest Future Modern 1-1 at Cairo Stadium, winning the first leg away from home 2-1.

The team of Portuguese coach Jose Gomes put pressure from the beginning of the match and created several chances, but Future snatched the lead through Cameroonian Joseph Nguem from a corner kick he shot directly, and Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Awad misjudged it and it landed in his own net (18).

Zamalek's attacking tide did not stop in the second half, until it achieved an equalizer through Ahmed Hamdy, following a deceptive shot from inside the area that hit Mahmoud Hamdy's net (66).

Hamdi said, “We were late in entering the atmosphere of the match, because of the goal that came against the course of the match, but we were able to come back,” adding, “I am proud of my first goal with Zamalek, and I hope that it will be the beginning of the final and the title.”

Modern Future's technical director, Tamer Mostafa, criticized the away goal preference system, and said in this regard, “The African Union must review its regulations, and it must follow the system it operates in the European Union.”

Dreams qualified after drawing with its guest, the Financial Stadium, 1-1, benefiting from a 2-1 first-leg win.

The Malian stadium took the lead through Euro Diaby (60), and Dreams equalized through Sylvester Simba (70).