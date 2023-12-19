The Icelandic Meteorological and Seismological Office (MET) has reported that a volcano has erupted about three kilometers northeast of the city of Grindavík at 10:17 p.m. (11:17 p.m. Spanish peninsular time). It is a small fishing municipality located on the Reykjanes peninsula, just 60 kilometers from Reykjavík, the Icelandic capital. Since the end of October, earthquakes had been occurring in the area, already anticipating an eruption.

The eruption is located near Sundhnúkagígar, about three kilometers northeast of Grindavík, and can be seen via nearby webcams. “The eruption was preceded by a swarm of earthquakes that began at 9:00 p.m.,” the MET said on its website. “A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption,” the statement added.

The president of Iceland, Gudni Johannesson, has written a message on his X account in which he explains that the affected area has been closed: “Our priorities remain protecting lives and infrastructure. Civil Defense has closed the affected area. Now we wait to see what the forces of nature have in store for us. “We are prepared and remain vigilant.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.