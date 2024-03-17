PICTURES

A group of people were forced to leave the geothermal pool of a luxury resort in a hurry due to the eruption of a volcano. The accident occurred in Grindavik, Iceland, where volcanic activity resumed on Saturday night. Abby Garcia, the author of the video, said that she was with her friends at the Blue Lagoon resort, and that she had noticed a “bright red hue in the sky”, which she initially mistook for the rising sun. sunset. In reality it was the lava from the volcano that she had illuminated at night. Immediately afterwards the sirens sounded and evacuation operations began. Garcia was taken out of the pool with her friends and then boarded a bus that took them to a safe place.



01:07