The Volcano de Fuego (Fire Volcano) erupted in Guatemala, spewing a column of ash six kilometers high, prompting authorities to evacuate residents in nearby towns. Guatemala’s disaster agency Conred said Thursday that the 3,763-meter-high volcano spewed hot ash, gas and rock that was rolling rapidly along the sides of the volcanic assembly.

According to the Guatemalan authorities, precautionary evacuations are already underway in neighboring towns. Ash rain has been recorded in many communities. The country’s National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology also warned of the possibility of mud and debris flows due to forecast rains. About 200 people were killed and hundreds more went missing in 2018 when the volcano, located about 40 km southwest of the capital, Guatemala, erupted. The volcanic eruption affected more than 1.7 million people as molten lava flows and hot ash buried several villages in the municipalities of Escuintla, Alotenango and San Pedro Ypocapa.