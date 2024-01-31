The Child and Family Protection Center, affiliated with the Department of Social Services in the Emirate of Sharjah, recorded an audio report submitted by a child (12 years old), in which he reported that he had been subjected to an electronic blackmail and lure attempt by a person claiming to be able to enable him to win in an electronic game and receive gifts.

The center's response team moved to the headquarters of the reporting child, where the incident was confirmed, and it became clear that he had kept the conversations that took place between him and the electronic blackmailer, which included his number and personal data.

In detail, the Department of Social Services in the Emirate of Sharjah has developed new systems to receive reports related to children exposed to risks and abuse in the emirate and the cities of the central region and the eastern regions (Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al-Hisn), by activating the reception of voice reports. This system allows children who wish to report the ability to record They report easily and conveniently, by sending the voice report via the WhatsApp application, and submitting the report via the email system to the helpline, in addition to the referral system from official bodies, personal attendance, and consultations.

An assistant expert on the helpline at the Child and Family Protection Center, Khaled Al-Kathiri, said that the center recorded the incident of a 12-year-old child who was subjected to a lure attempt by an electronic blackmailer, who enticed him to enable him to win advanced levels of electronic games and gifts, but the child was smart and did not submit. For these temptations, he submitted a voice report to the center explaining what he had been exposed to. Indeed, the response team moved to confirm the incident and understand its circumstances. It was found that the child had kept the conversations that took place between him and the blackmailer, which included his number and personal data. By communicating with the relevant authorities, the accused was arrested and support was provided. Psychological and moral of the child.

Al-Kathiri stated that the center shows a commitment to protecting children, providing the necessary support for cases at risk, and responding immediately to voice reports from children, in order to ensure their safety and care. He pointed out that it responds to voice reports from children that are received, and works to address them promptly, around the clock. Through coordination between the competent departments and field teams and coordination with all relevant authorities.

He explained that the reporting channels provided by the center are the toll-free number designated for receiving reports 800700, referral from official bodies, personal attendance, and the e-mail [email protected], indicating that the report is made through information reaching the department according to the channels for reporting abuse in The right of a person who lacks social care, or those of similar status, including children, the elderly, people of determination, the mentally ill, or abused women, where the report is immediately responded to, rights are secured, or the impact of abuse is erased.

Al-Kathiri defined the tasks carried out by the center’s response team as receiving and receiving reports regarding people who have lost social care and those exposed to risks, abuse or assault, and responding to all incoming reports after classifying them and determining the seriousness of the situation to which the case is exposed, the degree of urgency and the required therapeutic or preventive intervention. And take the necessary protection measures to ensure that the case enjoys all its rights, or refer it internally or externally.

He stated that the protection team moves from the center towards the victim to rescue her after receiving reports of abuse on the number 800700. To develop this service, we decided to create a proactive service, which means (before abuse or harm occurs), which is the “trustworthy observer” service, in cooperation and coordination with medical and health institutions. .

He explained that “Al-Rasid” is a service provided by every protection specialist who holds the status of “judicial officer,” authorizing him to intervene to prevent child abuse, protect him, and report any behavior that would harm the child psychologically, physically, emotionally, and health-wise, in any place or time. The “observer” can be a doctor, teacher, or educator who reports if the child is exposed to any abuse, and the center spreads awareness while presenting it in hospitals and health care centers in the Emirate of Sharjah and the cities of the central region and the eastern regions.

Al-Kathiri said that the goal of the systems provided for reporting children’s exposure to danger is to provide additional ways to reach children who are at risk, or who have already been exposed to it and have not been reported, whether from their families, schools, or from hospitals and emergency departments, pointing out that the center has begun the stages. The priority is to spread awareness to private and governmental hospitals and health centres, urging them to inform us about the cases they receive that raise suspicions, and informing them of how to report, what cases require reporting, and how to determine the degree of severity, classification, and evaluation of the damage resulting from abuse.

He stressed that the goal of the services developed to receive reports is to rescue children and those who have lost social care who have been reported by various means, to ensure that they enjoy all their rights, to provide counseling services to them and their families, and to provide specialized psychological support to those who have been subjected to abuse through evaluation, counseling, and rehabilitation programs, with the aim of eradicating The effects of abuse, treating their psychology, and modifying their behavior.

He pointed out that the toll-free helpline was established by a decision of the Executive Council of the Sharjah Government in 2007, and targets children who are exposed to risks, abuse, or assault of various kinds. It is the first toll-free line for child protection in the United Arab Emirates, the first in the Arab Gulf states, and it has membership in CHI and ISPICAN, and includes other categories under Social Welfare Law No. 6 of 2020, including all categories of those without social care, such as (the elderly – abused women – children – people of determination – psychological patients).