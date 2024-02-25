Loredana Bertè misses the goal of the Eurovision Song Contest “by a whisker”. Tonight the Spanish band Megara with the song “11:11” won the 'Una Voce per San Marino' competition, which allows the winner to represent the small republic in the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held from 7 to 11 May 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. Loredana ranked second “by a whisker”, as the hosts underlined on stage. Third place La Rua. While Jalisse won the award for 'best look'. However, Bertè was awarded two prizes: that of the Italian Eurovisual fan club and the critical one awarded by the accredited San Marino and international press.

The rules of 'A voice for San Marino' provide that applications can come from all over the world and the language in which to interpret their song is also free and so the jury chaired by Celso Valli awarded the Spanish rock band.

Social media unleashed against the verdict, with thousands of comments in favor of Bertè, the “undisputed queen” of the evening.