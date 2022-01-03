Fuenlabrada has a key moment in the winter market for its mental recovery and, above all, in the table. Incorporate several players of proven quality to reverse a situation that, right now, has a bad future. The azulones, who yesterday added their thirteenth consecutive date without winning, have already chained more than five days in descents and the sensations are not very good.

All the positions of the Azulona squad need a new face. The injuries have shown a lack of level in some of those who came to win a place in the eleven and this, as the physical setbacks occurred, has condemned Fuenlabrada. Without going any further, several players who are in the middle of the starting ramp have had to play minutes in recent days due to lack of troops. Yesterday, in addition, Pellicer had to line up up to three homegrown players, Damien being the only ‘fixed’.

Going position by position, few are those who are ‘saved’. The goal, where Altube and Morro have given a great level, will lose Belman in this winter market and Fuenlabrada always has three level goalkeepers on the squad. On the other hand, the defense is in the frame before the long-term absence of Juanma and the muscular problems that Pol Valentín and Gozzi have dragged.

In the engine room, the situation is not much better than behind. None of the summer signings have made Pathé Ciss and Nteka forget and most importantly, they have not given the expected performance: Pina, Konaté, Arturo, Aldair Fuentes … In addition, the injuries of Jano and Mbia, always reliable veterans, have left the center of the field very touched and have forced Cristóbal to accumulate too many minutes.

Same dilemma in the three quarters of the field. Pedro León is the only one who is performing as expected. Ibán Salvador does not finish consolidating between sanctions and calls with Equatorial Guinea. On the other hand, Anderson and Mula intersperse notable matches with others of a much lower note. All this causes an evident lack of combinatorial game in the decisive areas of the field.

However, the main problem for azulón is the goal. Fuenlabrada is the lowest scoring team in the category with 16 goals and only three of them have been scored by Zozulia (2), Kanté (1), Soldano and Timité. A slab that sinks you in Primera RFEF if you do not remedy it.

Inputs and outputs

With all this, it would not be strange to see how Fuenlabrada is reinforced with two defenders, a working midfielder, a player with a more creative profile and one or two forwards. It is in this last position where the club has already stated that it will make “the best of its efforts” seeking to correct a problem that is exacerbated by each market.

Fernando Torres will also host several outings to lighten the squad. Belman, Aldair Fuentes and Soldano are some of those who sound the most to leave the Fuenlabreña entity, but it would not be strange to see another exit from a failed signing in the form of contract termination.