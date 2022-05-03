Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Emirati satellites provide data and images of high value as important references for major development projects at the local and global levels. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is working to build partnerships with government agencies specialized in the areas of planning, development programs and environmental programs, and provides them with high-quality satellite images captured By the center’s satellites, in addition to detailed scientific reports and analyzes of these images.

The satellite image analysis reports provided by the center are divided into three types, including classification, where these reports compare old satellite images with those recently captured in the same place, and thus provide accurate classifications and valuable information derived from statistical summaries, in addition to achieving a deep understanding of the nature of the region. In addition to change monitoring, where it highlights changes within a project or area, and thus provides reliable data that reflects the state of progress achieved within it, and targeted monitoring, which provides detailed data for the purpose of reaching specific goals in different areas, such as monitoring roads, palm trees, or areas. green in a certain area.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center provides satellite image analysis services to all government agencies, local companies and international institutions. A team of specialists is responsible for these services, relying on the latest software and advanced applications, allowing the provision of specialized analyzes of the large volumes of data provided by these images.

A set of satellite images of specific areas are captured over a period of several days or months, and then they are collected in the form of a unified set of data. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center annually provides three mosaic satellite images, which are distributed free of charge to all government agencies and institutions with Relevance. This group includes two pictures of the city of Dubai distributed twice annually, in addition to an annual picture that covers the entire area of ​​the United Arab Emirates. These pictures are also used to study and monitor the mega projects underway in the Emirates and Dubai, as well as the issuance of statistical reports by government agencies and institutions.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center also provides high-resolution images to international government organizations in order to support their efforts to respond to crises and manage global disasters. The satellite images of the center provide valuable information, which includes assessing damages caused by disasters, in addition to helping organizations find solutions. Mitigating the effects of floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

Disaster relief missions

UAE satellite images play an important role in supporting and assisting relief missions during disasters around the world, of which floods are mentioned.

The applications that the engineers of the Application Development and Analysis Department are working on varied, to include an application that monitors the number of palm trees, to count them and study the quality of plant wealth, through drone technology, as this application is based on locating the palm trees in the image and calculating The number of these is to save time and effort for many government agencies concerned with following up this plant wealth, while the application also means to study the state of vegetation cover, through the use of engineering techniques, based on the near-infrared spectrum, which ranges between 770-890 nanometers in images. The DubaiSat 2 satellite.

The application provides information on the nature of the plant’s condition, and assistance in the early detection of pests to which crops are exposed to reduce losses, through multispectral satellite images, sent by satellites, especially that these images contain 4 spectra, 3 of which are visible, namely: the red spectrum Green and blue, and a fourth spectrum that cannot be seen by the human eye, is the “infrared spectrum”, which in turn gives enormous information about the imaged green spaces.

The engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center have developed an application that studies “coastal changes”, to determine, study and analyze the coast line within a time frame, to monitor changes that occur to it, such as regression or extension that may affect the nature of the coastal environment and its infrastructure, as well as the application of “Safi”. The importance of this application lies in the fact that it connects dealers with a smart user interface, through which they can extract various features from DubaiSat 2 images, such as vegetation and water cover, as well as road and transportation networks and buildings. It also helps detect changes, which makes it a smart analytical tool. Save time and effort on field analysis teams.