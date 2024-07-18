One of the largest areas of interconnected glaciers in North America is melting twice as fast as it did before 2010, a team of scientists said recently.

According to the criteria of

They called it an “incredibly worrying” sign that land ice in many places could disappear sooner than previously thought.

The researchers estimated that the Juneau Icefield, which stretches along the Coast Mountains of Alaska and British Columbia, lost 5.8 cubic kilometers of ice per year between 2010 and 2020. That marks a sharp acceleration compared with previous decades, and even greater than the mid-20th century or earlier.

As societies add ever more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, glaciers in many areas could cross tipping points beyond which their melting accelerates rapidly, said Bethan Davies, a glaciologist at Newcastle University in England who led the research.

“If we reduce carbon, we have a better chance of retaining these wonderful ice masses,” Davies said. “The more carbon we put in, the more we risk irreversibly and completely wiping them out.”

The fate of Alaska’s ice is of enormous importance to the world. In no other region on the planet is melting glaciers projected to contribute more to global sea level rise this century.

The Juneau Icefield covers about 3,900 square kilometers of rugged landscape. The region has become warmer and wetter over the past half-century, meaning a longer melt season for glaciers and less snow to replenish them.

The ice field includes 1,050 glaciers. Or at least that was the case in 2019.

Davies and his colleagues combined decades of glacier measurements with information from satellite images, aerial photographs, maps and surveys.

Scientists found that the rate at which the ice field was losing volume slowed slightly in the mid-20th century. It picked up speed after 1979 and then accelerated even more after 2005.

This acceleration, the scientists said, may have to do with how the whiteness of the ice — its albedo — affects melting. As snowfall decreases, more rock becomes exposed. These dark-colored surfaces absorb more solar radiation, causing the ice around them to thin even faster. Tourism and wildfires are also depositing soot and dust on the surface of glaciers, further accelerating melting.

Another factor is that as the ice field thins, more of its area is at lower elevations. This exposes more of its broad, flat surface to warmer air, which thins it even faster.

Last year, researchers projected how every glacier on Earth will evolve depending on what we do or don’t do about global warming. The conclusion was not encouraging.

Projections show that even if countries meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial conditions, about half of the world’s glaciers, some 104,000 in total, could be gone by 2100.