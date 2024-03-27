Svetlana Ponomareva, a visitor to the concert of the Picnic group, flew from Paris to St. Petersburg to enjoy the performance of her favorite group. In a conversation with Izvestia, the woman thanked the leader and guitarist of the group, Edmund Shklyarsky, for organizing the concert and called the musician a “prophet.”

“When the orchestra played, I just cried. The emotions are very strong, a very strong concert. Edmund Mechislavovich is simply brilliant for taking the plunge. He did everything right. Guys, stop talking all sorts of nonsense about “Picnic”, about everything. They are bright, they are good, they are for us. “Everything will be fine,” said Svetlana Ponomareva, a visitor to the concert of the Picnic group.

She also added that she has been listening to the music group “Picnic” for a long time. Ponomareva herself lives in Paris, and her entire family, her husband and daughter, also love the work of this group. She noted that her husband and daughter watched the concert broadcast from France.

“Edmund Mechislavovich is generally a prophet. The song “For the Innocently Murdered” was written 30 years ago, can you imagine? And now it is relevant, and in general everything is relevant for him. Just like him [Шклярский]no longer, because his songs will be popular 10 thousand years later,” said Svetlana Ponomareva.

The Picnic group and the Tavrichesky orchestra held a concert at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St. Petersburg, all funds raised will go to help the victims and families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus. The REN TV channel broadcast live.

REN TV also joined the group’s charity event. The channel's management decided not to broadcast advertising during the broadcast of the memorable concert.

Anyone can contribute – to do this, you need to send an SMS to 3443 with the word “good” and the amount of the donation, or scan the QR code. The money will go to the Gulfstream charitable foundation, which will distribute it; full financial statements will be published later. Due to sanctions, transfers from a Samsung phone can only be made through SBP.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall. According to the latest data, the death toll from the terrorist attack is 143 people.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four direct perpetrators of the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.