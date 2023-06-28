A citizen of Uzbekistan raped an eighth-grader who left home in Voskresensk, reports Telegram-channel (https://t.me/shot_shot/53471) SHOT. The schoolgirl quarreled with her parents, went outside and turned off the phone.

The reason for the conflict was the prohibition of adults to walk a teenager during the holidays, the source said. After their daughter left home, the parents contacted the police.

The next day, the eighth grader was found. She said that during this time an unfamiliar man managed to abuse her. Police arrested the suspect and the victim returned home.

Earlier, a recidivist pedophile raped (https://moslenta.ru/news/city/50-letnii-pedofil-18-06-2023.htm) an 11-year-old girl in Tsaritsyno park. A man ambushed a walking schoolgirl during the day.