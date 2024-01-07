In St. Petersburg, a man was hospitalized after being beaten by a visiting schoolboy

A ninth-grader from the Murmansk region beat a man on New Year's Eve on the embankment of the Fontanka River in St. Petersburg and ended up in a detention center. This is reported “News” with reference to the source.

It is noted that the victim, lying in blood near one of the buildings, was found on the morning of January 1. He was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is known that on January 6, the visiting school student who attacked the man was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. A criminal case has been opened for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

