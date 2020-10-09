“You see rams and goats here. The billy goats stink like hell, but that’s completely normal, ”explains the shepherd Markus Metzger. He runs with children and parents on a pasture near the Groß-Gerau district of Dornheim, his busy herding dog Abby is close by. White and black sheep eye the dozen or so children between the ages of one and ten in their brightly colored jackets. Abby, the black and white border collie, drives the herd into a pen. A particularly large buck stands on its hind legs. “Yes I know. You’re a hell of a guy, ”says Metzger, reassuring the animal.

Then children and parents can look at the sheep and touch them: their horns stand in a V-shape on the narrow heads like corkscrews. The eyes are big, the ears stick out boldly, and the thick fur hangs down in long curls from the body. The racket sheep belong to an old Austro-Hungarian breed of sheep that is protected today. The horn turns once every year of life, says the shepherd. The 29 goats that live here are between one and four years old.