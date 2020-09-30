Günther Krause once negotiated the unification treaty for the GDR, became Federal Minister and crashed into the “jungle camp”. How he wants to save the planet from climate collapse, he writes in his book “The Eternal Light”.

Günther Krause has written a book and the first edition is already sold out. At least that’s what his publisher says. Krause promises nothing less than to permanently solve mankind’s energy problems and to save the planet from climate collapse. Underneath, someone like Krause doesn’t do it. It has always been like that with him. Sometimes he wanted to answer the Germans’ housing question with the “Volkshaus”, then he tried to extract oil from straw and waste. Two bottles of it are still on his desk with lion’s head feet opposite a no less impressive bookcase. “Before questions arise: Both from the 16th century!” He lectures. Inside is a mighty Bible, supposedly just as old. His office in Kirchmöser, Brandenburg, is much younger, but it looks as if it was specially opened for the reporter’s visit that day. The garden gate is overgrown, the mailboxes are not labeled.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

There are lots of pictures from his previous life hanging in the hall. Krause with Richard von Weizsäcker, Angela Merkel, Lothar de Maizière, Krause in the Federal Ministry of Transport, in the government aircraft and with the Pope. His name was Johannes Paul II at the time. Young, smart, Krause looks dashing, he was only 36 years old when he negotiated the treaty on German unity with the Federal Republic for the GDR on August 31, 1990, almost out of nowhere signed with the then Interior Minister Wolfgang Schäuble in the Kronprinzenpalais Unter den Linden in Berlin.