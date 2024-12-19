A new study led by the Red Biomedical Research Center (CYBER), from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), has revealed that a type of virus present in the intestinal microbiotaspecifically the ‘Microviridae’, is associated with food addiction and obesity.

In depth

Until now, research on the microbiota had focused mainly on bacteria, but this finding shows that other microorganismslike viruses, too influence the balance of intestinal health and in behaviors related to nutrition and metabolism.

The research, published in the journal ‘Nature Metabolism‘, also identifies a substance in the blood plasmaanthranilic acid, that could protect against behaviors linked to food addiction.

More details

Food addiction is a disorder in which people lose control over what they eat.and is directly related to problems such as obesity. This problem triggers brain mechanisms similar to those that occur with other addictions. This new study associates the presence of a species of ‘Microviridae’ in the intestinal microbiota with obesity and food addiction.

The study relates the presence of this type of virus and food addiction to the metabolism of serotonin and dopamine. Specifically, the research team has found that the presence of ‘Microviridae’ is related to a higher level of tryptophan and tyrosine in the blood. Tryptophan and tyrosine are substances that the body uses to produce serotonin and dopamineessential neurotransmitters in the regulation of mood and pleasure and that are involved in brain mechanisms that act in addiction, such as the reward system and the regulation of satiety and well-being.

To take into account

“The study highlights the importance of include to viruses in research on the intestinal microbiota, microorganisms that had often been ignored. It is important to highlight that the composition of viromeThat is, the intestinal virus ecosystem is very specific to each person, but within each person it is very stable over time. This facilitates the adoption of personalized strategies to treat food addiction,” he noted. Jordi Mayneris-Perxachshead of the group of the Pathophysiology of Obesity and Nutrition area of ​​the CIBER (CIBEROBN) belonging to the IDIBGI Medicine and Integrative Systems Biology group that led the research, and co-corresponding author of the study.