A cyberattack shut down the Public Prosecutor’s Office systems, which meant that no federal prosecutor’s office in the country could have access to the internet. From the entity they asked all judicial personnel to Avoid connecting USB devices to stop the virus.

Due to this situation, prosecutors do not have access to the system to see evidence of the cases or carry out procedures that are related to the files of the ministry’s investigations.

The incident, which is believed to be ransomware, affects prosecutors’ teams at all levels: they were asked to change their passwords for home banking and any other system in which sensitive content may exist for prevent the attack from spreading to personal data.

In addition to canceling the services for security reasons, a note from the Ministry took extreme security measures: “We hereby request that due to the computer security incident that is taking place, for no reason are USB devices connected (pen drives, external drives) in the organism’s PCs ”.

The incident affects not only Comodoro Py but all the prosecutors in Argentina. This means that corruption, trafficking, money laundering and other federal crimes they are momentarily inaccessible.

What is ransomware

Its name is an acronym for “data rescue program”: ransom in English means ransom, and ware is a shorthand for the well-known word software: a data hijacking program. Ransomware is a subtype of malware, an acronym for “malicious program” (Malicious Software).

Now, this type of virus works by restricting access to parts of our personal information, or all of it. And generally, hackers exploit this to ask for something in return: money.

While some simple ransomware can lock down the system in a simple way, the more advanced ones use a technique called “cryptovirus” extortion, in which the victim’s files are encrypted, rendering them completely inaccessible.

News in development.

SL