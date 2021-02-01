Sharjah (WAM)

The University of Sharjah welcomed its new students from all colleges in a virtual mentoring meeting, which was attended by Dr. Hamid Majool Al-Nuaimi, University President.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi conveyed the welcome of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, to the new students of the university who joined its various faculties and specializations to build their scientific and knowledge future.

He pointed out that the university gives the outstanding student according to the regulations and laws on which it works a lot of attention and care. This discount reached 50%, and the ceremony included short videos on the deanships of male and female students affairs to introduce them.