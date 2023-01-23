I finally started from Dubai, leading the first surgical hospital, through the “Metaverse” technology, treating patients anywhere in the world, and astronauts on the International Space Station.

The founder of the hospital, CEO and chief surgeon, consultant for gastrointestinal surgery and robotic surgery, Dr. Muhannad Al-Ansari, confirmed that the Metaverse Surgical Hospital, founded in the United States of America, and led from Dubai using virtual reality and robotics technologies, recently submitted treatment contracts to the International Space Station and space stations. He stressed that it is the first hospital of its kind in the world that provides medical and surgical care services to the International Space Station, space exploration programs and tourism space flights using virtual reality technologies and robotics.

He stated that the technical infrastructure established by the Emirate of Dubai was the fertile ground for transforming the dream into reality, and making it lead the world in this innovative therapeutic technology, and a center for those looking for treatment and receiving the best treatment services in their places without the need to travel.

He said that the Metaverse Surgical Hospital is licensed in the United States of America and is led from Dubai. It is the first hospital on the web 3 (Metaverse) with advanced technologies to perform robotic surgery with virtual reality techniques, and includes a center for telemedicine and surgical operations in space.

He pointed out that the hospital uses artificial intelligence techniques in medical and surgical care, in all medical and surgical specialties, and includes places to perform surgeries, Florida, California, Dubai, Baghdad, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, and Athens.

And he continued that the idea of ​​​​treatment through metaphysics by receiving the patient either via a smartphone, virtual reality cameras, or the Internet, and includes medical consultations for telemedicine using virtual reality technologies, remote surgeries, robotic surgery, and artificial intelligence technologies in medical and surgical care, In addition to all medical and surgical specialties.

Al-Ansari pointed out that the most important features of the hospital are saving time and money, providing the latest medical technologies, and allowing patients the possibility of obtaining the expertise of leading surgeons and specialists in the world to supervise and lead the surgeries that are performed for them through holographic teleportation techniques to the surgeon in the form of an avatar.

Al-Ansari stated that the places where the surgeries are performed are real operating theaters that include screens surrounded by experts, either for remote supervision or for full control of the robotic arm using virtual reality techniques.

He added that the patient enters a real operating room linked to the main operating room in the virtual hospital.

He added that the hospital is the first of its kind that contains a remote medicine and surgery center to provide medical and surgical services to the International Space Station, and space exploration programs through virtual reality and robotics technologies, as the operating hall provides satellite communication and remote supervision techniques.

He stressed the training of doctors in all specialties at the Academy of Robotic Surgery on the use of advanced technologies, such as robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality technologies in medicine, pointing to the arrangement of patient reservations within the consulting clinics according to specialization, and according to the time of the patient and the doctor, and dealing is either in regular currency or digital.

Early last year, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the first virtual center for customer happiness in the three-dimensional digital space, with the “Metaverse” technology, in the first experience of its kind in the world, marking the beginning of a new era of digital reality and human-computer interaction in government health care services. By promoting the integration between the real, virtual and digital world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, stressing that the Dubai government adopts modern technology and smart solutions, to accelerate the pace of work and continue the development and development processes.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy focuses on encouraging innovation in this field, enhancing economic participation, and supporting innovation by enhancing cooperation in research and development, establishing a comprehensive system to meet challenges, establishing financing funds and business incubators, and attracting metaverse companies and projects to Dubai.

It also focuses on developing talents in the field of metaverse, by organizing educational and training workshops in government institutions and for developers of metaverse applications and content makers.

• Training doctors of all specialties in the Academy of Robotic Surgery to use advanced technologies.

• For treatment via metaphysics.. the patient receives via phone, virtual reality camera, or the Internet.

• The most important features of the hospital are saving time and money.. and the latest medical technologies.