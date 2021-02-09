Dubai (WAM)

The Emirates Trade Center, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, is hosting the Forum “Dubai Week in Africa – Kenya”, from 15 to 18 February, through visual communication techniques “virtually”, with the participation of ministers and officials from the UAE and Kenya.

The forum includes speeches by ministers and government officials from the two countries and dialogue sessions that discuss a number of axes that strengthen the partnership between the UAE and Kenya in many vital sectors, such as export, trade, investments, free zones, e-commerce and the Islamic economy.

The forum “Dubai Week in Africa – Kenya” aims to explore future opportunities for cooperation, support the access of Emirati and Kenyan companies to the markets of the two countries and provide better commercial opportunities for the government and private sectors.

Walid Hareb Al Falahi, Executive Director of the Emirates Trade Center, said that the UAE and Kenya are rich in many promising potentials and investment opportunities that would open wider areas for future cooperation between the two countries in strategic sectors, in light of the growing economic relations between the two business communities.