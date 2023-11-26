The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the Office of Government Development and the Future organized a virtual forum entitled “The Sustainable Government Digital Future,” with the participation of government leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 1,000 government officials, during which they reviewed the best government practices to accelerate sustainable digital transformation, and the importance of adopting proactive policies, measures and government strategies that ensure… Sustainability in digital government operations.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: “The UAE is committed to employing the best digital transformation technologies, in line with the vision of ‘We are the Emirates 2031’ and the country’s strategy to reach climate neutrality by 2050.”

Al-Roumi discussed the new transformations that constitute the next generation of digital transformation in governments, including sustainable digital infrastructure and sustainable operations, as “sustainable digital innovations will be the measure of excellence in the new generation of digital transformation and in the management of government operations.”

For his part, the Director General of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector and Digital Government, Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, confirmed that “the UAE’s digital transformation process has achieved major achievements in the areas of development, infrastructure and services, but the most important achievement over the last 10 years is the interconnection that produced a comprehensive digital government.” And integrated.”

The digital sustainability session discussed the importance of balancing technology and people, with the participation of the Director General of the Tam Program at the Department of Government Empowerment, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al-Askar, the CEO of the Dubai Digital Government Foundation, Matar Saeed Al-Humairi, and the CEO of Innovation and Technology – Bee’ah Group, Badr Habis.