In a new attempt to bully abroad, Ghannouchi claimed that Tunisia has become isolated internationally, in an attempt to support their organization, which is on the verge of collapse after continuous meetings with foreign parties, and spreading negative propaganda and demonstrations in front of foreign embassies with the aim of obstructing the path in the country.

Ghannouchi’s “fake” session is the first since President Saeed suspended Parliament on July 25, which is considered a continuation of the Brotherhood’s policies in challenging exceptional decisions that received acceptance from the street and international support, especially with the Tunisian President’s announcement of a road map that includes holding elections.

The session was attended by Ghannouchi only his allies, as it did not witness the participation of several political forces, including the Democratic Current, the People’s Movement and the Free Constitutional Party, in addition to many independents, while the virtual meeting was attended by the Brotherhood’s allies, such as the representatives of the “Qalb Tounes” and the “Dignity Coalition”.

Commenting on the session, the Free Constitutional Party bloc denounced the serious violations and violations committed by Ghannouchi, describing the matter as an “open manipulation” of the procedures and the robbery of the powers of the council’s structures, and a violation of its rules of procedure to decide a public session that is absolutely null and void.

It also announced its non-compliance with any outcomes resulting from this session, and said that it reserves the right to sue Ghannouchi for the violations he committed.

The official spokesman for the Popular Current, Mohsen al-Nabti, commented on the session, saying: “A self-respecting country does not allow a farce like what is happening now, in which a citizen impersonates the speaker of a dissolved or frozen parliament, summons wanted persons to justice and a group of fugitives abroad in a virtual session, which he calls a parliamentary session.”

Nabti added: “There is no more imminent danger to national security and the unity of the state than Ghannouchi came today, when he actually launched, even hypothetically, the duality of institutions, a process that is supposed to be confronted as a rebellion, even if it is hypothetical.”

As for the Tunisian journalist Thamer Al-Taher, he said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that: “The street will not allow the Brotherhood to return to the political scene to repeat the scenario of ruin and corruption over 10 lean years, and what happens political bankruptcy after the great support for the road map announced by President Saeed.” .

Al-Taher stated that “Al-Nahda and the faces allied with it will not gain anything from this move, and it is a desperate attempt that is nothing more than a last dance for your slaughtered person.”

He stressed that this move will fail like other moves, because the Tunisian street rejects the return of the failed system of government, pointing out that Ennahda, since the July 25 decisions, has been trying to create confusion by creating social unrest and a state of social tension through its arms in unions and administrations, in an attempt to create a state of Chaos through which she can pass her poisoned agenda.

In turn, the academic specialist in international affairs, Samir Al-Kashef, considered that what Ghannouchi did was nothing more than an “attempt to escape the trials of corruption and terrorism financing, after the state reached the hands of prominent leaders of the organization, led by former Minister of Justice Noureddine Al-Buhairi.”

Al-Kashef pointed out that the session “is an explicit violation and marred by all elements of invalidity,” noting that it “aims to prove existence in light of popular and governmental exclusion and the prosecutions that affected many of the organization’s leaders in an attempt to search for immunity, even temporary, in light of successive presidential decisions.”

On July 25, the Tunisian president announced exceptional measures that included the freezing of parliament and the dismissal of the government, followed by the suspension of most articles of the constitution due to the presence of an imminent danger to the state and addressing chaos and corruption, amid a great welcome in the country after 10 lean years of rule by the terrorist Brotherhood.

On December 13, Saeed revealed a roadmap out of the crisis that stipulates holding legislative elections in December 2022 after reviewing the electoral law, and a referendum in July 2022 to amend the constitution.

At the beginning of this month, Tunisia officially launched the electronic platform dedicated to collecting citizens’ suggestions on political reforms, which will be later submitted to a popular referendum, in a step that was viewed as “the beginning of a new political path that strengthens the authority of the people.”