The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has launched an innovative project for a paperless medicine bulletin using augmented reality technology, by linking my complete information about medicine to an electronic source on the Internet.

It also announced, during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, that it had recently licensed a developed application to read and diagnose ECG results, and analyze them with 95% accuracy.

In detail, the Ministry revealed a new project, which constitutes a development and support for innovation in the pharmaceutical field in the country and the region, which contributes to enhancing access to information related to the drug for patients through a virtual assistant that appears in three dimensions, to provide patients with all the information they need about the drug class, which contributes Improving treatment outcomes and avoiding medication errors.

The project enshrines the competitiveness of the ministry, as a digital and paperless health government entity and a sustainable model for developing services to delight customers.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector in the Ministry, Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, stressed the role of the project in facilitating patients’ access to medication and ensuring their commitment to their treatment plans, within the framework of the directions of the UAE government to enhance and consolidate their rights, and provide appropriate services to support their abilities and capabilities, integrate them into society, and secure a decent life for them. Pointing to the importance of employing innovative technology and augmented reality in the pharmaceutical field.

The Ministry is displaying on its platform a cooperation project with Ferring Company that includes adding a QR Code to the medicine box to enable the patient to read the paperless medicine leaflet.

The new technology will be applied in the first half of this year to pharmaceutical packages produced by Ferring.

The Ministry stated that it had recently licensed a developed application to read and diagnose ECG results, and to analyze the immediate results accurately, noting that the application became available for use.

The importance of licensing comes from the application’s ability to read, analyze, and quickly and accurately diagnose the electrocardiogram (ECG) to detect the patient’s condition in general and quickly deal with critical cases in particular, in cases of irregular heart rhythm.

Artificial intelligence technology is used to read the ECG and analyze the data for the paramedic within 10-30 seconds, whether during road accidents or homes, by transmitting a real picture of the ECG reality to the hospital after analyzing it with an accuracy of up to 95%, which contributes to reducing time and effort and saving patients’ lives.

The application has the ability to diagnose 45 heart diseases in less than 10 seconds, including fast or slow heartbeat, electrical conduction disorder, myocardial infarction, increased size of the ventricles or atria, pericarditis, and angina pectoris.

The project comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to attract, license and register innovative medical products and advanced applications that support and facilitate the work of health care providers and community members, and to promote the use of modern technology and techniques, which work on the production of medical and digital equipment and supplies, which contributes to enhancing the country’s competitiveness by creating an environment Legislative and investment policies that keep pace with international best practices, to devote the UAE as a global destination to attract global and digital medical companies, and motivate them to open branches in the country.

In light of the UAE’s success in preserving intellectual property rights in the field of manufacturing medical equipment and innovative medicines, the Ministry seeks to encourage hundreds of international companies to choose the country as their regional headquarters, and for its logistical stock of medical and pharmaceutical products and items, which supports patients, the treatment system and the medical tourism program, and contributes to Attracting patients from the countries of the region to obtain treatment in the country.

• The Ministry seeks to encourage international companies to choose the country as a regional headquarters and for its logistical stock of medical and pharmaceutical products and items.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

