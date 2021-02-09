If something unites humanity right now, it is the desire for the pandemic to end. During more than a year of expansion to all corners of the planet, COVID-19 has infected more than 100 million people and killed 2.3 million. However, it seems that the end of this enormous health crisis is still far away, according to an expert predicted this Monday during an interview on the British channel’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ program ITV, and collected by ChronicleLive.

“It will take a long time, at least a year.”said Chris Smith, a virologist at the University of Cambridge. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a few days ago that there are already more people vaccinated than infected in the world, but the scientist regrets that there is still a lack of immunization for the entire world population and that there are still many unknowns surrounding drugs: “I’m very sorry, but we are not even close to vaccinating everyone yet, we do not know how long the protection of the vaccine will last and we do not know what virus we will have”.

Therefore, Smith suggested “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst” before launching a last warning: “I really don’t expect things to go back to normal for the rest of the year.”. All participants in the conversation were shocked by the scientist’s predictions, so the presenter, Piers Morgan, tried to bring some humor: “Chris, I asked you to leave us with good news, not bad news.” Beside him, co-host Susanna Reid replied: “High hopes, low expectations”.

Other experts warn that normalcy will arrive in 2024

Chris Smith is not the only expert who has predicted a long road to ending the pandemic. In fact, her predictions are optimistic compared to those recently made by Dr. Clare wenham. Assured that “The data show that it will be in 2023 or 2024 when the vaccines are distributed to the whole world”. Therefore, he considers that the return to normality will occur within three years, in 2024.

The reason for this delay is that, as long as people in one part of the world are not immunized, we will not all be protected: “This pandemic will not end until it ends globally”. Hence it is essential get vaccines to all countries, especially the least developed. In order to achieve this goal, the WHO has asked developed nations to pause their vaccination campaigns. “We are asking countries that, once they have vaccinated these groups (vulnerable and health), ensure that the supply to which they have access is provided to others,” argued Margaret Harris, WHO spokesperson.