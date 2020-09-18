BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The prestigious German virologist Christian Drosten, advisor to the federal government on the covid-19 pandemic, has warned of the danger that the numbers of infections in Germany will skyrocket to the worrying levels currently recorded in other southern European countries. In view of the new infections that are registered in Germany, it must be clear that “if we overlap the curves, we are only going a certain delay compared to Spain, France and Great Britain”, Drosten points out. “We should not think that development here has to be different, since we do not act differently in many aspects” when it comes to combating the disease, comments the expert in statements to the local agency DPA, in which he emphasizes that ” there are a couple of details that perhaps differentiate us from southern Europe. Our homes are often smaller, we have many more people who live alone. The expert points out that in Germany multigenerational households are rarer in which the virus can spread more easily from one generation to another. “That is certainly a difference, but otherwise Germany is not very different from its neighboring countries. That is why we must be very cautious and observe carefully how to act from now on, ”adds Drosten. The director of the virology department of the Charité, the Berlin University Hospital, comments that the increase in cases of coronavirus this summer in Germany has been due for the most part to tourists who returned infected from their holidays and who have been a an indication of the level of infections in the countries visited. “What we appreciate at the moment is a reflection of what is recorded in Germany in the form of viral cases,” says the government advisor.

The Bundestag, the German parliament, approved last night on the occasion of the coronavirus epidemic a constitutional reform to relieve municipalities of the economic losses that entails an appreciable reduction in income from taxes on economic activities and approve aid to municipalities to cover a good part of the expenditure for housing and heating that is paid to recipients of social assistance. Compensation for the loss of tax revenue entails a supplementary expense for the state in 2020 of 6,100 million euros, while the governments of the 16 federated states will in turn contribute 4,800 million euros. With these funds, municipalities will be prevented from losing their investment capacity, which would have serious consequences for construction, services and companies that depend to a great extent on the contracts they enter into with municipalities. Berlin will also contribute 3.4 billion euros per year to collaborate with municipalities in the financing of social aid for the payment of housing and heating costs for those who have stopped receiving unemployment benefit. Both measures had the parliamentary backing of the green opposition and the Left, necessary to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority to approve a constitutional reform.

Following a strong outbreak of coronavirus in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel, the clubhouse and nightlife district, local health authorities have ordered home quarantine for some 600 people. Martin Helfrich, health spokesman for the city-state, commented that it has been possible to locate some 500 people who visited Bar Katze in three days in September, after several people, including employees of the premises, tested positive. in the Sars-Covid-2 tests. He stressed that a hundred possible infected are intensively searched for, who gave false information in the mandatory records that must be made in Germany when going to a bar or restaurant. He added that the bar in question is closed by decision of the owner of the premises, who thus anticipated an expected municipal order in that regard.

The coronavirus epidemic is leading in Germany to a greater work-life balance. According to a study carried out by the federal Ministry of Family and carried out by various media today, 51% of the 750 companies consulted have modified or extended working hours so that this conciliation has benefited. Among the new norms or rules adopted by the companies are flexible and individual working hours and the introduction of teleworking, either permanent or several days a week.

UK The collapse of the test system was due to the alarm created by the Government

BY iñigo gurruchaga

Dido Harding, head of the covid-19 test system, acknowledged this Thursday before the Science Committee of the House of Commons that the forecasts of government scientists about the number that would be necessary have been exceeded in recent weeks. When asked for a measure of spillover, she took refuge in describing it as multiples. The UK performs some 242,000 daily tests, of which 82,000 are for patients and staff in the health service and nursing homes.

Harding is being the target of much criticism for the queues outside the test facility and for the frequent suggestion to applicants that they go to a facility hundreds of miles away from their residence. But the system would be meeting all of its capacity and speed targets. The problem is the increase in applications when the contagions grew and the schools opened.

Carl Heneghan, a physician in the public health service and professor at the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, appeared before the same committee. In his judgment, the situation is the product of the absence of the Government’s strategy on tests and the epidemic in general, which according to Heneghan does not have the infection figures per inhabitant of a conventional epidemic, although close to ten million Britons have been already partially confined to contain local outbreaks.

Heneghan points out that outpatient clinics are seeing a 50% increase in patients affected by lung infections, because this is the norm when schools reopen, more population returns to work and spends more time indoors. People with these types of common infections would be demanding tests, in addition to the 27% who request them without having symptoms, according to figures from Harding.

For Heneghan, what is failing is the clear acceptance that the virus is endemic, that therefore young people will be infected in summer and more people will be infected. But the fear generated by the government with its policy of confinements and quarantines when the number of cases rises would have created a feedback mechanism. He is more in favor of the general policy followed in Sweden and of the test strategy in Germany.

The overflow of the test system by population without symptoms and especially by those who have symptoms of pulmonary infections that are not covid has forced them to be rationed. Half are dedicated to hospitals, nursing homes and scientific centers that analyze the epidemic. The other half is for the entire population in this order: shoots, teachers, other essential professions, …

The person in charge of the system is confident that, with the entry into operation of new laboratories, the system will have a capacity of 500,000 daily tests at the end of October. The Government has also presented a management plan for nursing homes that, in addition to weekly tests to staff and the provision now of abundant protective equipment, would avoid the errors that led to the high mortality rate this year.

Russia Russian soprano Anna Netrebko falls ill with coronavirus

BY rafael m. manueco

World famous Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has caught COVID-19. This is how she has made it known through her Instagram account. “I have been hospitalized for five days with Covid pneumonia, but soon I will recover,” the Russian diva wrote yesterday on Instagram. The opera singer explains that she deliberately assumed the risk of contagion. “There were two options to stay at home, to be afraid of the infection, or to work, travel, act and run the risk of catching it. I unconditionally chose this second variant and I do not regret anything.

In his words, he turned to the doctors in time and isolated himself as soon as he learned of his illness. Netrebko says that her husband, the tenor Yusif Eivazov, must have passed the infection without symptoms, since antibodies to having had the coronavirus were found in his blood. As for her son, Thiago, Netrebko says that “he is completely healthy.” The singer admits that she is more fed up with the intimidation and fear that the pandemic causes in people than the virus itself.

By all indications, Netrebko caught covid-19 from his partner Ildar Abdrazákov, who was diagnosed with the condition more than a week ago. The two artists star in the main roles in Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Don Carlos, a show that kicked off the season at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on September 6, after having been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus. The contagion of Abdrazákov forced the removal of the opera Don Carlos from the Bolshoi billboard since last September 10.

Last month, as part of rehearsals at the Bolshoi Theater to prepare for the new season, a dancer contracted the coronavirus and all the people who were in contact with her, some 60 were reported at that time, had to be isolated in quarantine . Shortly before, there had been an outbreak of the disease in the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg, an apparent origin of the one detected in the Bolshoi, since their respective templates are usually related.