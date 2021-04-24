The inability of the ruling party to differentiate the party policy of the national vaccination plan against the coronavirus once again sparked controversy and sowed doubts. The new scandal had as protagonists the unionists to Hugo yasky, of the Central de Trabajadores de la Argentina (CTA, and Roberto Baradel, of the Unified Union of Education Workers of Buenos Aires (Suteba).

It all started with the video made by a Tigre neighbor about the facilities that the CTA set up in the town of General Pacheco to apply the Covid-19 vaccine to teachers.

“They are giving vaccines to people without knowing if they have the corresponding cold. With whose right are they giving vaccines? The truth is that it is an incredible thing? That they give the vaccine in any house and not in a vaccination center, the truth it is unfortunate, making propaganda, “warned the author of the video that soon became viral on social networks.

In the images, you can see the two-story house that is located on the street Mendoza at 112, that more than a vaccination center, it looks like a space for political activism because its façade is decorated with bibs and posters of the CTA.

The house where CTA’s CFP works in Tigre.

Strictly speaking, this property is the Professional Training Center (CFP) number 402 that the CTA has in that town in the north of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

And the facilities are on the official list of the centers authorized by the Buenos Aires government to register for the coronavirus vaccination plan and also to receive medication.

Specifically in that address the efforts of the Buenos Aires staff social work, IOMA, to immunize teachers were focused.

CFP 402 was added to the list of Covid vaccinations based on the agreement signed last March by the head of IOMA, Homero Giles, and the teacher unionist Roberto Baradel. According to that agreement, the Buenos Aires social work provides the necessary personnel and equipment to carry out the immunization.

Roberto Baradel and the head of IOMA, Homero Giles, when signing the collaboration agreement.

The national deputy of Together for Change Luciano Laspina spoke out before the controversy that was generated in the networks and pointed against Yasky, who in addition to leading the CTA also has a seat in the lower house for the official Frente de Todos.

“This is a shame @HugoYasky please explain to the citizens who pay for vaccines with their taxes! Hopefully they are not only for members of the CTA. They traffic vaccines politically! Unpresentable. What have Hugo made you …”, Laspina complained through his Twitter account.

Yasky did not shy away from the issue and came out to answer: “Deputy, @SUTEBAProvincia (like other unions) made facilities of its health centers available to the provincial government to collaborate with the vaccination campaign, and an agreement was signed with IOMA that He put in the human resources and logistics to do it. “

Deputy, @SUTEBAProvincia (like other unions) made facilities of its health centers available to the provincial government to collaborate with the vaccination campaign, and an agreement was signed with IOMA that provided the human resources and logistics to do so. https://t.co/QjZgtnwoRA – Hugo Yasky (@HugoYasky) April 24, 2021

“Vaccination is carried out with authorized personnel (who also guarantees the conservation of the doses) to those who have registered on the page of the provincial Ministry of Health. In addition, people who do not know or cannot do it are helped to complete this registration” explained the union leader.

And he told the opposition leader that “Argentine society needs tranquility,” so, he warned, “campaigns like yours, uploading a video to social networks without checking its origin or finding out about it, are useless for anything else. to raise some RTs. Stop generating panic and help fight the pandemic. “

Laspina was not the only member of the opposition who was outraged by the episode. The councilor of Tigre Segundo Cernadas claimed that “Kirchnerism has to stop looking for any excuse to do politics with vaccination“.

“The criticism we make is that there are unionist flags. You go in to get vaccinated and there are Suteba flags hanging“, differentiated Cernadas, to later remember that the place was officially authorized for the vaccination plan.

However, the councilor of Together for Change did not stop raising his doubts about the conditions of the place: “It is not known what permission they have, if they really have the capacity to keep the vaccines cold, and the most important issue is that they do not You can go in to get vaccinated with Suteba’s flags hanging, it’s a piece of paper. “

“From what we found out, it is not just any house, it is a place that was used to attend to other issues. It was not just any house. Let’s say they had good intentions. But having good intentions, to put a vaccination, is kind of rare . We are going to continue investigating, “said Cernadas in dialogue with Clarion.

For now, Suteba is they limited themselves to pointing out that “everything is official” and they dismissed the accusations regarding the conditions of the place to function as a vaccination center.

Roberto Baradel next to the beds that he made available to the Municipality of Tigre to care for patients with Covid.

Baradel’s beds, another viral controversy

In April 2020, Roberto Baradel was the central protagonist of another scandal, due to the image that also went viral on social networks about the beds with which he prepared the headquarters of his union, also in Tigre, to treat patients with coronavirus.

The photos that were known generated repudiation and criticism for their precariousness and for the lack of social distancing that their use would imply.

One of those images shows Julio Zamora, mayor of that Buenos Aires party, together with Baradel surrounded by bunk beds, placed side by side, some with broken mattresses, in overcrowded conditions, contrary to what the system recommends and implements. of health.