Navas here, Navas there. Everything is Navas this Saturday and other days to come as December 14 is the date that providence has chosen for the palatial player to play his last game as a professional at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The displays of affection have been happening in recent months in rival stadiums and Navas also receives and will receive all the love from his people, from his club, from Sevilla, which is very close to both the organization of the match against Celta de Vigo, as well as the great tribute that will be held on December 30 in Nervión solely and exclusively to honor his career.

Sevilla is therefore living the farewell of the legend step by step. And it does it through all its departments. The communications department has used a very original way to congratulate one of the most important athletes in the history of Spain, Navas, with a gallery with phrases which contains perhaps the most special album for Navas, with some of his most important moments since the red and white band melted. Listing them all would be impossible.

In a succession of images that Sevilla releases through its networks, the club first shows the Copa del Rey won in 2010the second as a Nervion native in his record after the one from 2007, in which he is seen kissing the trophy: “If you ask me about Jesús Navas…”, it is written in the first snapshot, continuing in the next one, which has also been circulated and a lot by instagram: “…he will probably tell you that he is a historic player,” they add at the club with Navas kissing the 2010 World Cup won by Spain in Africa, in Johannesburg.

The best

“But you catch me sensitive,” they add with an image in which Navas is seen surrounded by children from the Antonio Puerta School, smiling, very happy, before giving way to the iconic image of the derby in which he exultantly and victoriously holds up against Betis a corner flag made into a flag by the grace of their shirt. The club concludes by finishing with the following text: «I would tell you that Jesús Navas is that player who always makes you feel good. Our captain, the one who never fails us. December 14 will be one of the saddest days for Sevilla fans. Jesús Navas plays his last game as a professional at home, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The best player in our history is leaving us. Thank you, Jesus.”