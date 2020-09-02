A passenger aircraft Airbus A340 of Qatar Amiri Flight, which serves only VIP passengers, flew to Minsk from the capital of Qatar, Doha. Reported by Telegram-channel “Military Observer” with a link to the data of the Flightradar24 service.

As it became known to the channel, some of the passengers on the flight from the Middle East rented the presidential suite in the Beijing Hotel and about 20 more rooms with a stay of up to one week. “According to unconfirmed reports, one of the high-ranking Qatari security officials came to visit his Belarusian colleague and his superiors,” the statement says.

Judging by the photographs published in Instagram– the account of an employee of the Minsk airport, the arriving plane is Airbus A340-300. Aircraft of this modification in Qatar there is only with Qatar Amiri Flight, which is owned by the government of Qatar and serves exclusively the royal family and high-ranking officials.

At the end of August, it was reported that a reserve of security officials had been formed in Russia, which, if necessary, would go to Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin specified that law enforcement officers would fly to the neighboring republic if the situation there got out of control.

For more than three weeks in Belarus, mass protests have continued over the official results of the August 9 presidential election, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote. Lukashenko himself claims that the West is behind what is happening. He promised to keep a common homeland with Putin, which, he said, stretches from Brest to Vladivostok.