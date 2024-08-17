A 23-year-old, Giuseppe Russo, died in the intensive care unit of the Policlinico of Bari due to complications from a bite from a violin spider that stung him on the right leg last July 13 in Collepasso, in the province of Lecce, while he was cleaning in the countryside for the company he worked for. The boy initially thought it was a mosquito bite but then the welt grew larger and larger and the 23-year-old began to feel severe pain. An abscess formed on his leg that caused the limb to necrose. He died of septic shock and multiple organ failure.

The young man, given the worsening of his conditions, had gone to the hospital and had been admitted first in Tricase and then in Lecce. However, the situation worsened, especially last night, when it was decided to transfer him to the Policlinico of Bari where, at dawn, he died.





Violin Spider: How to Recognize It and What to Do if You Get Bitten thomas usan August 17, 2024

“There is news that takes your breath away and it is difficult to find the right words to express closeness and condolences to a family that suddenly and too soon loses a child. Our entire community is moved by the pain that has struck Antonio and Rosaria for the loss of dear Giuseppe. An angel of only 23 years old who from today will watch over you. The most heartfelt condolences from me and from our entire community to the family and relatives”. This is how the mayor of Collepasso, Laura Manta, wanted to commemorate the young and unfortunate fellow citizen in a post on social media. The funeral will be held tomorrow at 6 pm.

On July 13, in Palermo, a 52-year-old carabiniere also died from a bite from a violin spider.