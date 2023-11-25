“My grandmother fought, my mother fought, and here I am now, fighting.” This is one of the slogans of the march against sexist violence in Cartagena that was chanted by the three generations of the Sánchez Escalera family. «As long as they touch a single woman, they subject her just for the fact of being one, they will be attacking us all and taking away our rights and freedoms. It has cost us a lot to get them so that we are not vigilant now,” said the grandmother, Mercedes.

The demonstration against sexist violence called by the feminist coordinator of Cartagena was supported by hundreds of citizens, women and men, on its way from the Plaza de España to a Town Hall Palace illuminated in violet. The closing of the march was the performance ‘The end of the fairy tale’, with which Cordon Bleu wanted to break the myths of love and reclaim healthy personal relationships.

The coordinator remembered the 53 victims of gender violence so far this year in Spain, among them a resident of Cieza, and condemned all types of violence exercised against women for the fact of being women: from vicarious and sexual to the institutional and economic, including micromachismos.

More awareness



He demanded training and funds so that in educational centers there is “real coeducation without sexist stereotypes” that helps combat the influence that “far-right denialism” is having in society, especially among youth. And 30% of young people between 15 and 20 years old deny that sexist violence exists, which is why the feminist coordinator, made up of multiple associations and groups, calls for campaigns to recognize what sexual violence is and to raise awareness among the population. in general to “stop being complicit in many cases.”

The coordinator also demanded that justice not “re-victimize” the complainants and that it take into account “early upbringing in custody processes.” Likewise, she positioned herself against the “false parental alienation syndrome” and the shared custody imposed because “an abuser is not a good father.” For feminists, “this is sexist violence, and it has no other interpretation.”

For her part, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, listed the municipal resources made available to victims of gender violence. The Cartagena City Council has “psychologists, lawyers and social assistance to accompany them. We protect them from the CAVI and work with the educational community to combat sexist behavior among young people.

Arroyo insisted that “the fight against sexist violence must be removed from partisan debates,” such as the Yes is Yes Law, “which has freed 121 rapists from prison and another 1,205 rapists will have a reduced sentence because a law from confrontation and not from unity.

The councilor also encouraged that third of women who do not report to do so. «We are here to help you. Do it for yourselves and your families.