In an election plagued by acts of violence, threats and intimidationand which concluded this weekend, Michel Benítez Uriarte, who headed the red form, became the winner to occupy the general secretary of the State Service Workers Union (STASE). In an interview with EL DEBATE, Benítez himself revealed that forces linked to the navy blue payroll tried to burst the voting in the city of Culiacán with acts of vandalism. Even, he said, there were threats to table and “raise” union members if they voted for the red ticket. It is unfortunate that this type of act occurs that damages the image of this union. Also on election day in Los Mochis (north zone) and Mazatlán (south zone) there were violent acts.

The events to be held for Children’s Day in ‘Narnia’ will have an echo for commerce in general and at the same timeo detonate the tourist image of Culiacán on a regional and international scale, said Óscar Sánchez Beltrán, president of the Union of Merchants of Culiacán (UCC). The leader clarified that the aforementioned activities, such as the balloon ride and concerts will provide significant rebound sales for the commercial and formal business sector of the town. The sales that will be had, he specified, will be added to those developed days before by the commercialization of products for the Children’s Day celebrations in the educational sector with the traditional fairs. By the way, the Secretary of Economic Development of Culiacán, Janet Faviola Tostado Noriega, and the Director of Tourism, Brianda Crystal Murillo Meza, visited the state of Durango to promote this Balloon Festival.

Hopefully the municipal authorities take all the necessary measures not to alter the ecosystem that exists in the so-called ‘Narnia’, of the Imala syndicate, for the Balloon Festival, which will take place on April 28 and 29. Let’s remember that some species of animals live there and there is an important flora, so care must be taken not to affect this environment. Last year, this event took place at the Japac Sports Unit, but this time the ‘Narnia’ culichi was decided as the venue, and this time there will be the participation of some musical groups, among which Café Tacvba stands out.

Who request that maintenance be carried out on the drain pumps prior to the rainy season are the inhabitants of the Newfoundland sectorsince they stated that along Avenida Lirio the water remains stagnant, and even enters homes. They ask the municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil to help them with this effort so that in this coming rainy season they do not have to battle and scoop out the water with buckets. It is very important that the municipal authorities respond to these calls from the neighbors.

We recommend you read: