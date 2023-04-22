The Argentine model Agostina Jalabert, murdered on February 17 of this year in Playa del Carmen, State of Quintana Roo (Mexico). RR SS

The clues, those uncomfortable presences against the official version, were there from the beginning. All the evidence of the murder of Agostina Jalabert. A trail of evidence that led, at least, to “reasonable doubt of the existence of the crime of femicide”, in the mathematical and cold jargon of police reports. It is seven twenty-five in the morning of February 18. Playa del Carmen wakes up with the hangover of another Saturday. The alert has just reached the Homicide Prosecutor’s Office: the lifeless body of a woman has appeared in a house in the Paseo de los Olivos 2 residential complex. The first reports speak of suicide. The deceased has signs of torture and sexual assault. Her boyfriend is at her residence, has spent the night there, was at her home at the time of her death, has scratches on her face and a history of violence against her. The police let him go.

The Prosecutor’s Office, despite the evidence, defends the thesis of suicide for weeks and does not investigate the event as a femicide, despite the fact that the evidence points to it and protocol dictates that any violent death of a woman—including “accidental deaths or suicides”—must be investigated as such to rule out covert murders. In Mexico, the authorities seem to excuse themselves, women die in the most unlikely ways.

The boyfriend of the deceased, Juan Manuel Reverter —34 years old, Argentine, with a history of violence against her—, with whom she spent the previous day and night fighting, assures that he was sleeping while everything happened, that he did not find out anything, despite the fact that the house is small and the bathroom door where Jalabert supposedly commits suicide remains ajar. No one questions her story. The police don’t hold you. And Reverter vanishes without anyone having a clue to his whereabouts. It was the first negligence in an investigation riddled with omissions and manipulations —which has led the victim’s relatives to denounce the Quintana Roo prosecutor, Óscar Montes de Oca, and three other officials, including Jacobo Gutu Ramírez, the policeman who took the case—, as can be extracted from dozens of official documents to which EL PAÍS has had exclusive access. This is a reconstruction of the alleged femicide and the last hours of life of the 30-year-old Argentine model Agostina Jalabert, thanks to the reports consulted, the statements of witnesses —whose names have been omitted for security reasons— and interviews with the Jalabert’s relatives.

Noises “like someone throws a person and things break”

Four in the morning on Friday, February 17. The residents of the residential complex alert the private security team because loud screams are heard in the Jalabert and Reverter home. One of the guards approaches the house, according to his testimony before the police. He watches them argue through the window. He hears that she, devastated, reproaches him for infidelity. The young woman realizes that there is someone pending the conversation. She opens the door and is met by the guard, who asks her to stop making noise. She, in return, begs him to call the police. She later regrets it. She says that she should not call the agents, that she and her boyfriend are going to calm down. The guard accepts, leaves. He ends his turn.

At seven in the afternoon of that same Friday, the couple of guards return to their post in the security booth. Everything goes without incident until midnight. In the same WhatsApp group, the neighbors again complain about a fight between the couple, this time, in the community pool. Reverter seems drunk – hours later, in the statement before the police, he will admit that he vomits before going to bed. Jalabert is accusing him of infidelity again. One of the guards recounts in his statement that they are hitting each other. The guards threaten to call the police, but they say they will calm down. They go home.

Contrary to what they have promised, the fight intensifies at home. A neighbor who testifies to the police states that she began to hear increasingly loud impacts, “as if someone threw a person and things broke.” Jalabert and Reverter, according to this testimony, used to hold parties at their residence and bring guests, so their neighbors assume it is another of their celebrations. “At times we stopped hearing the blows and at times we heard them again. At no time did we hear screams ”, continues the witness, who assures that she thought that the blows were “between two men, since when they were heard they were strong ”. Then they go to sleep and don’t hear anything else.

Agostina Jalabert with her boyfriend and alleged femicide, Juan Manuel Reverter. RR SS

History of violence

Jalabert and Reverter had known each other for many years. Both were from neighboring towns, in the southernmost region of the province of Buenos Aires: she, from Carmen de Patagones, he, from Viedma. They begin dating in May 2020, during the first onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic. A few months later, the relationship ends. Juan is going to work in the United States for a while. The two see each other again, but at the end of January 2021 they have a huge fight: she discovers Reverter’s first infidelity. In that discussion, Juan [Reverter] He physically assaulted my sister by pushing her, causing her to fall down the stairs,” Candela Jalabert, 21, Agostina’s sister, testifies in a March 27 statement before the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office.

After being attacked by Reverter, Agostina finds herself “crying, distraught, disappointed.” She decides to go to Mexico, have a change of scenery, try her luck. In the Mexican Caribbean she becomes a model and influencers On social networks, he earns a living promoting events and with some financial help from his parents. Candela takes advantage of a vacation from the university and travels to Playa del Carmen on December 17, 2022 to spend a few weeks with her sister. There, she tells Agostina that she has resumed contact with Reverter.

The man is going to stay with them for a few days in the house, Agostina tells her sister. “She told me that when she lived with Juan, she realized that he used cocaine, and that when he did, his personality changed, that he drank alcohol and that in the middle of the night she would wake up and Juan was on top of her, penetrating her, that she would get up and they would argue. because he didn’t like that,” continues Candela’s statement.

The first days with Reverter in the house there is no hint of arguments. However, Candela notices that Agustina no longer sees her friends. She spends all of her time with him. The three party together several times without incident. The night that Agostina is allegedly murdered, Candela goes out to say goodbye to some of her friends, since after that weekend she returns to Argentina. She comes home after six in the morning. At the door, the security guards inform her of the fights that have taken place during the night between her sister and Reverter. She tries to get into the residence, but the door is locked from the inside for the first time. She calls for 15 minutes, she tries on the phone. she listens to the ring ringing inside the house and someone interrupting the call several times. Finally, Reverter opens the door. He says that he just woke up, but he’s dressed in a shirt and jeans.

Candela asks about his sister, he says he doesn’t know where she is. The woman finds the body, suffocated with a belt tied to the towel rack in the sink. A young woman of 1.66 meters hanged at a height of one meter. That is to say: her feet touch the ground. “I have never seen a person commit suicide by hanging with support on the floor,” a coroner who analyzes the case will say weeks later. Another independent analysis reveals that the towel rack cannot support a weight greater than five kilos. If the young woman had hung on to him, she would have dropped off the wall.

Candela and Reverter move Agostina’s body into the living room. They try to revive her, but it’s too late. The police and paramedics arrive, who certify her death. The agents never see Agostina’s hanged body, but they still accept Reverter’s version of the suicide.

manipulated statements

Agent Jacobo Gutu Ramírez takes a statement from both of them. Weeks later, before the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office, Candela affirms that Gutu Ramírez manipulates and falsifies his testimony. Candela calls a friend for support, who comes to the house and also testifies before the police. She declares that Reverter has “scratches, you could see her septum hit, and when he shook my hand I saw the same hits.” After testifying, Candela and Reverter are allowed to return to the house to collect their things. Candela packs her suitcase. Reverter, despite the fact that in theory he just woke up, he already has it ready.

In a brief statement before Gutu Ramírez, Reverter tries to present Agostina as a woman with psychological problems. The testimony is brief and the agent does not question her story. Candela points out that money is missing from the house. A few days later, Reverter sends her a message in which she says that she can count on him. These are the latest news on the alleged femicide. During the following weeks, the Prosecutor’s Office treats the case as a suicide despite the multiple evidences that point to the murder and the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission. At the beginning of March, an independent analysis of the autopsy of the model, commissioned by the family to an Argentine coroner, maintains that the young woman’s body shows signs of torture and sexual assault. At that time, the Public Ministry still clings to the suicide hypothesis.

The event ends up being reclassified as a femicide and is now being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office specialized in these crimes. The victim’s relatives point out that, since then, the investigation has taken on new momentum. Asked by this newspaper, at the closing of this article, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo has not made statements about the case or the four complaints against him.

The case is by no means unique. The recent history of Mexico, where 10 women are murdered a day, is plagued by femicides that tried to pose as suicides or accidents, less expensive investigations, causes that allow the file to be closed earlier. This week marks one year since the murder of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar. The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office tried for weeks to make believe that the young woman had fallen into a cistern and died of a head contusion. Also Lesvy Berlin Osorio: the Public Ministry defended for months the hypothesis that she had hanged herself in a phone booth in front of her boyfriend, who was finally found guilty of her murder. Abigail Hay, Luz Raquel Padilla, Mariana Lima Buendía. The list is bloody and endless.

