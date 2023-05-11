The Fujairah Fishermen’s Association reported that it had violated a number of fishermen who were proven to have transgressed in dealing with quantities of awama and wild fish that are caught by the pressure method, as a result of catching them and then returning them back to the sea, causing damage to marine life and the emission of foul odors emanating from the sea.

It stated that it had issued an administrative decision to stop the pressure operations until a later date, of which the emirate’s fishermen will be notified.

And she confirmed her communication with the concerned authority authorized to provide a suitable place for fishermen, in order to dry the fish they caught so that it is far from residential areas, and does not affect the civilized view of the emirate.

On the other hand, the head of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union in the country, Suleiman Al-Khadim Al-Antali, confirmed that what the violating fishermen did is individual behavior that reflects their lack of awareness of the environmental damage that results from catching large quantities of fish and returning them to the sea after they were unable to transport them, which led to their damage. Stressing that the main problem does not lie in the lack of sufficient spaces for drying fish designated for fishermen, but rather in the fact that some fishermen catch large quantities of fish and wild fish, with the aim of drying them and selling them later, but they find themselves unable to transport them with the means of transportation available to them, which calls on them to Throwing it back into the sea as they couldn’t handle it.

Al-Khadim stated that every fisherman should look at the public interest rather than his own interest, and not cause the dredging of large quantities of fish without the need for it.

He explained that the fisherman must follow important procedures that prevent him from being held accountable or violated, including knowing the appropriate amounts of catch that he is allowed to transport due to the extreme heat in the summer, which contributes to the rapid spoilage of fish, in the event that it is not transported to drying spaces in a timely manner, and the partnership With his fellow fishermen, in case he finds himself unable to transport the fish that he obtains from catching the buckeye, which will contribute to shortening the time and increasing the number of workers and means of transportation, which will prevent the damage of large quantities of fish without anyone benefiting from them.