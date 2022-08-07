The soundtrack of a festival



Dear, I have verified that you return to the town without a suitcase, trusting that there you have everything you need. I stood up with what I was wearing and went straight to my parents’ closet, in the old double room. I have found a real loot: a pair of worn jeans with a half-broken but not indiscreet zipper; a body of my mother, with straps, black and with white flowers, to which she tied a couple of knots because she did not fill it. With these pints I have leaned my elbow on the bar and this is my third vermouth.

The orchestra strings together hits and I’ve gotten carried away… I haven’t counted them but in this square there will be about a hundred of us. The rest of the year, seven people live here. Among them, the former teacher, Berta Pato, who in the ‘escuelina’, taught 3-year-olds and 16-year-olds, all mixed. They tell me that the baker goes up every day and the butcher three times a week. I don’t know what the taxi driver or the doctor are called, because everyone knows them by their trade: “the taxi driver” and “the doctor.” They refer to me as “the little one, the one who left” and that is why stepping on this square, crossing in front of the church, is always coming back, although the prayers now are different. “Ave Maria, when will you be mine?”

Friend. I have also come to town. And I have found a story. I have a cousin, Manuel, a poet and bartender. The second was inherited from Gonzalo, his father, who for decades distributed liquor to the different bars in the towns in the area. Many towns and many bars.

With poetry he got entangled in the bar of his own winery when much later he traveled to the city and, in the dead hours, on the bar, he dared to look for the rhythm in the words. Perhaps because as a child he dreamed a lot, that’s what I tell him. I don’t want to talk to you about his verses but about his father’s tartan loaded with jugs that Manuel climbed to help Gonzalo in the summers and, by the way, wander the roads. The alcohol they transported, without fame or label, was distilled in an artisan alembic to which the skins, the skeletons of the grapes from the entire region, went. And from there flowed, of course, the pomace. And over the years dozens of other elixirs that each summer father and son distributed. Gonzalo is already dead. Manuel is on his second book. And today at the door of his house we have prepared a negroni foundling: vermouth, bitters and gin without identity cards. Pure jug. So comfortable. Songs come from the bar.

Negroni

The dynamic is very simple. Three equal parts: gin, Campari or similar and red vermouth. Mix well with ice and plant the orange decoration. Clever. While you’re still trying to guess Campari’s probably sixty ingredients, do yourself a favor and look for a beautiful ad Fellini shot for you in 1985. By Carlos G. Fernández.

‘Midsummer Night’s Cocktail’ is also available at

Spotify,

Apple Podcasts,

Google Podcasts,

Ivoox,

we could Y

Amazon Music.