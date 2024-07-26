Governor Teksler: Kialim village flooded after reservoir dam burst

Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler said the village of Kialim was flooded after a dam on the reservoir broke. He reported this in a video message published in Telegram-channel.

“The village of Kiolim was flooded. Then the water went towards other settlements. Residents were evacuated from Kiolim and placed in Karabash, in temporary accommodation centers,” he said.