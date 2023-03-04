The site said that the villa, which is located near the city of Cannes in the French Riviera, is for sale for 33.5 million dollars.

He described it as “a true haven of peace where magic and originality prevail”, which is already evident in the pictures and videos published about the villa, as it is located on a hill far from the city, surrounded by a forest.

For its part, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” described the villa as “charming”.

The property, called “the Domaine de Beaumont”, was built in 1920 by world-renowned French architect Jacques Cowell.

The late US President, John F. Kennedy, spent summer vacations with his family in this villa in the 1930s, when his father was the US ambassador to Britain, according to the Daily Mail.

The luxurious house has 15 rooms, including 9 bedrooms, a reception hall, a living room, a gym, 3 kitchens, a cinema hall, and two external courtyards attached to it, as well as a separate suite for workers and a laundry room.

The villa overlooks a swimming pool, green areas, a barbecue area and a large aviary.