Rescuers pulled out a snowboarder who fell into a 15-meter crack in the ice at the Elbrus ski resort. The video of the rescue was posted on February 4 on the resort’s Instagram page.

The young man rode instead with his girlfriend off the piste on the glaciers, away from the path, where snowmobiles and snowmobiles go. At an altitude of 3.8 km, the snowboarder fell to a depth of about three meters. The snowboarder managed to catch hold of the ice, and his girlfriend called for help.

It turned out that the crack goes to a depth of about 15 meters. Rescuers pulled out the snowboarder, he got off with fright.

“Do not ride off-piste without guides or even follow anyone’s footsteps! Not many will be as lucky as this snowboarder, ”the resort administration said in a statement.

Earlier, on January 24, rescuers evacuated a tourist who rolled down a mountain in Sakhalin while climbing and could not continue on his own.