currently the universe DC In the cinema it is going through a somewhat turbulent time. This after James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as their new bosses. Now a video has emerged that makes fun of the decisions they are making and it has already gone very viral. See it here.

The video focuses on some of the things we know about DC so far. Like the fact that he has movies that aren’t connected to each other, but share characters. As well as references to the fact that there are projects on the way that seem like a strange bet for the study.

In addition, within the sketch the managers are in a meeting to determine how to further ruin this universe. With very funny moments about how they imagine the decision-making of the new managers was. The best comes at the end, when they supposedly added the Morbius writer as a creative consultant.

Although we still do not know if the decisions of Peter Safran and James Gunn are correct, they are the cause of debate in networks. We must admit that no matter which side of the fight you are on, this video has some very funny moments. We just hope that the DC universe finally finds a way to shine its beloved and well-known characters.

What do we know so far about the new DC universe?

Much has been said about what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the DC universe. However, very little has been officially confirmed. Among this is the fact that Henry Cavill will not play Superman again in this new chronology.

The cancellation of a third of the Wonder Woman movies was also confirmed. But some other projects are still standing and ready to be released in the next few years. Among them the sequel to Aquaman, the Flash solo film and the feature film debut of Blue Beetle. That speaking of a shared universe, since we will also have The Batman 2 and the Joker sequel, but both will happen independently.

Source: Warner Bros.

According to James Gunn himself, it will be sometime in January 2023 when they reveal the first projects of the new DC universe. We’ll see what they’ve been planning for the past few months and how the public will receive it. Do you have hope in this new stage?

