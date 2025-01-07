Actress Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe this Sunday, after spend decades relegated in recognitionas she herself explained in her speech after receiving the award for The Substance.

It was not only exciting for the actress herself, but also for his three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis who watched the gala unfold on television.

In a video broadcast on social networks you can see how the three, along with other members of their family, are excited waiting for the winner’s name to be read. “Shit, shit, shit,” you hear yourself saying.

Finally they read their mother’s name and the three burst into applausejumps, hugs and exultant screams.

“I’m in shock. I’ve been doing this for a long time, more than 45 years, and it’s the first time I won something as an actressand I feel very humbled and grateful,” Moore said in her acceptance speech.

Upon receiving the Golden Globe for her career, the 62-year-old American actress wanted to remember what a producer once told her 30 years ago, who called her a “popcorn actress” (commercial film actress).

“I understood that recognition would not be something I would be allowed to have, that I could make films that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be recognized. And I believed it, and I believed it, and it eroded me over time, to the point that a few years ago I thought maybe this was it.“added the actress, who would probably celebrate the success with her daughters shortly after.