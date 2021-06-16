A new video obtained by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera shows the moment of the cable car cabin accident in northern Italy on May 23 that killed 14 people. The images show the cabin of the cable car that connects the Alpine mountain of Mottarone and the town of Stresa, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, traveling the last few meters before reaching its destination. A few meters away, a manager is ready to receive the passengers. However, at that moment the cable breaks and the cabin begins to reverse at full speed before falling into the void, as can be seen in the scarce 30 seconds of video.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident, the cable that supported the funicular broke in the highest area of ​​the route, which exceeds 1,400 meters above sea level, on Mount Mottarone and when there were 300 meters to go to reach the station . The cable car, which connects Lake Maggiore with Mount Mottarone in a 20-minute journey, opened just a month before the accident after being closed due to the pandemic, coinciding with the reopening of tourist attractions after confinement.

The 14 fatalities died just three meters apart from the station. The security video footage at the time showed smiling passengers inside the cabin, about to disembark to crown the summit. The next document that the investigators obtained were the remains of the accident in the forest, irrefutable proof of what happened.